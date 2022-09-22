'The Queen has united the country in her death, as she did in life'

Opinion

We have just, together, traversed through a period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

For 10 days, the rough and tumble of politics was muted and quiet. No MP sat in Parliament. The House of Lords was closed. All our focus was on the path of the Queen’s coffin, and thousands of people passed through Westminster Hall to view the Lying in State.

And so generally, there was a reduction in the divisiveness that has come to define our lives. Apart from the world of Twitter, people have come together in so many different ways whether in the queue, memorial services across the country or just talking to neighbours. The Queen has united the country in her death, in as much as any way in her life.

Rabbi David Mason questions our ability to show more compassion and tolerance - Credit: Muswell Hill Synagogue

But now Her Majesty is buried. With the lowering of her coffin into the vault at St George's in Windsor, we saw her coffin for the last time. Life slowly would return to normal. Other news items would return to the head of the news. Music radio channels would return to playing more upbeat regular music. Our minds would return to the vicissitudes of our lives.

Can we learn? Can we show more compassion, listen to each other more, show more love and tolerance? I am not sure. I am worried that we do not have the tools, and the leadership to do this.

The Archbishop of Canterbury was spot on when he said in his sermon at the funeral: "Those who serve will be loved and remembered longer than those who cling to power and privilege are long forgotten."

The question is this though: Can we give more emphasis to the role and concept of community?

I feel lucky in a way to lead a community, my Synagogue. People will come together over the Jewish New Year and Day of Atonement in Synagogue, as many do each week on the Sabbath. They will come together to run a whole host of programmes for different groups and ages within the community. There is a sense of belonging.

Our aim should be that all who live in Britain, find a sense of belonging in their Britishness. That involves compassionate and sensitive national and local leadership. And, as the Queen would have wanted, it involves faith communities taking a robust place in our society for the benefit of all.

David Mason is rabbi of Muswell Hill Synagogue.