Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Family joy at posthumous gong for South End Green stalwart

PUBLISHED: 15:10 08 January 2019

South End Green Festival 26.06.16. David Kitchen, chair of SEGA hands out programmes

South End Green Festival 26.06.16. David Kitchen, chair of SEGA hands out programmes

Archant

A much-loved Hampstead figure was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) posthumously in the New Year’s Honours list.

Sadly, even the most eagle-eyed Ham&High reader inspecting the honours lists will have missed David Kitchen’s name this New Year.

Unlike with OBEs, MBEs, CBEs and knighthoods, posthumous recipients of the BEM are not publicly announced.

David, who died in March at the age of 77, was given the gong for his half-century of service to the Hampstead Community, including of course his stint as chair of the South End Green Association (SEGA).

David’s daughter Madeleine said the honour had been a lovely tonic for the family after a difficult 2018.

“It’s been a really horrible year. We lost our brother in the summer, after dad.

“This was a lovely end to it. It’s just lovely recognition of all his community work and it’d have made him smile.”

David was told he had been nominated by daughter Clare, Madeleine said her the family were overcome when they were notified of the award.

She said: “My sister opened the letter and just started crying.

“We are absolutely delighted that dad has been honoured in this way.

We know that he was nominated by members of the community so when we got the news we were very emotional. “

David was chair of SEGA for half a century from its foundation in 1966, and instrumental in protecting the area over-development and celebrating its character.

He also helped restore the South End Green fountain, and was behind the plaque in honour of George Orwell.

As it is posthumous, there is no family invite to Buckinham Palace, but Madeleine doesn;’t think that’d have bothered her dad. She said: “I don’t think Dad would have gone.

“He was a bit of a rebel shall we say!”

Madeleine added that her dad had never loved the limelight, but had raised a smile when he was told he had been nominated.

She said: “He was very humble man. He’d have been really embarrassed by this.”

Most Read

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

‘What will you do to save this woman’s life?’: MP urges ‘decisive action’ as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has food and phone calls cut

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

‘It makes no sense’: French-language parking scam targeting Hampstead

Police warn Hampstead residents to watch out for a new parking meter scam. Picture: Sam Volpe

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Gazzaniga to get the nod in goal for Tottenham for semi-final

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga makes a save, tipping the ball onto the post from Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey during the League Cup quarter-final match (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Qatar court former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger ahead of 2022 World Cup

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger at the UEFA Europa League game between Arsenal v Atlético Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, Islington, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arsenal transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Diego Godin, Reece Oxford, Nicolo Barella and Franck Kessie

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal heads Arsenal in front under pressure from Lucas Hernández and Diego Godín of Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Europa League game between Arsenal v Atlético Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, Islington, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Selhurst Park trip for Pochettino’s men in FA Cup fourth round

Tottenham Hotspur's Juan Foyth (left) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Music Preview: Venus Unwrapped, Kings Place, King’s Cross

Laura Mvula and Black Voices
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists