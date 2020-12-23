Muswell Hill man sentenced to life in prison for murder of David Bello-Monerville

Published: 12:47 PM December 23, 2020

The Muswell Hill man found guilty of murdering David Bello-Monerville has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 31 years.

David, 38, was fatally stabbed on June 18 last year as he tried to detain a gang member who had ransacked his home. David’s two brothers were injured in the same attack.

Nathan Harewood, 29, from Pert Close, Muswell Hill, was found guilty of David’s murder following a trial at the Old Bailey. Harewood was sentenced on Tuesday (December 22).

READ MORE: Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville

Two other men, including one from Muswell Hill, stood trial alongside Harewood and were convicted of David’s manslaughter, the burglary that led up to it, and the assault on his brothers.

Khalil Rehman, 27, of George Crescent, Muswell Hill and Francis Appiageyi, 28, of no fixed address, were both jailed for 13 years and six months.

Francis Appiagyei (left) and Khalil Rehman (right) - Credit: Met Police

You may also want to watch:

In a victim impact statement provided to the court, David’s mother Linda Burke-Monerville said: “My son was a hard-working man. A wonderful human being and a wonderful son.

“His brothers and sisters looked up to him, and despite the other tragedies that have afflicted this family, David strived to be the best man that he could be.

“Our family has struggled to comprehend how we could lose David in such horrific circumstances and this has devastated all of us.

“I am truly broken. A mother should not bury her son and I am suffering in ways that words cannot describe.

“What these men did that night, whatever it was that they set out to do, has changed our world forever.”

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge said: “Today’s sentencing brings to an end a lengthy investigation and a trial that lasted more than a month.

“Each day will have been a reminder for David’s family of the tragic loss they have experienced. I pay tribute to them and the strength they have shown.

“This was a senseless and barbaric crime. Armed with knives and a hammer, Harewood, Rehman and Appiageyi invaded David’s home. When he and his brothers stepped in to prevent their escape, Harewood carried out a brutal attack.

“I am pleased that after 18 long months, we have been able to secure justice for David’s family.”

READ MORE: Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville