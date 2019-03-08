Barron at 50: Veteran Muswell Hill hairdresser who styled Alvin Stardust and Michael McIntyre celebrates half a century

David Barron today. Picture: David Barron Archant

A Muswell Hill hairdresser who counts singers, comedians and nudists among his clients is celebrating half a century in the business - a decade after a close shave on a mountain hike nearly cost him everything.

David Barron working on a client's hair. Picture: David Barron David Barron working on a client's hair. Picture: David Barron

David Barron, 70, set up his first shop in 1969 in Crouch End's Middle Lane. One Step Ahead was named in honour of the moon landing that summer, and painted black in tribute to Mick Jagger.

Six years later, he opened the eponymous Barron in Muswell Hill Broadway, where he still works. "We were the first people doing unisex haircutting in north London," he told the Ham&High this week.

One of David's more memorable moments was on a trip to the French Riviera in 1979. "We set up shop at a nudist beach in Saint-Tropez," he said. "Women were coming out the sea and we were cutting their hair off."

David followed his father Morris into the trade. When Morris died, David - then 14 - left school to pursue an apprenticeship at a men's barber shop, eventually training at Vidal Sassoon's salon.

Since then his clients have included League of Gentlemen star Steve Pemberton, comic Michael McIntyre, and 1970s rock star Alvin Stardust.

David Barron working on a client's hair. Picture: David Barron David Barron working on a client's hair. Picture: David Barron

But it nearly all ended in tragedy.

"Eleven years ago I went on an activity weekend in Slovenia," he said. "We were doing mountaineering and on the second day we were hiking up a mountain and the group was much younger than me and went ahead.

"I fell over 30 metres off the face of the mountain. I was airlifted to hospital. I broke my neck and was plastered head to toe like a mummy.

"Last year marked 10 years since the accident. I thought: I am so lucky, life is so rich, I love my job, I've got all my hair and I've got a great family. I'm so blessed.

"I should've died on that mountain. What were the chances of surviving it?"

David Barron celebrates his salon's 50th anniversary surrounded by his staff. Picture: David Barron David Barron celebrates his salon's 50th anniversary surrounded by his staff. Picture: David Barron

Of his famous clients, he added: "My philosophy is that they're just like everyone else. To me, everyone is a celebrity. I don't refer to them as celebrities, I refer to them as well known people."

He doesn't plan to retire any time soon. "I'm looking forward to celebrating the next 50 years," he said. "I'll work for as long as I can.

"We don't just cut hair. We're the facilitators of connecting with people. It's more like therapy."