Search

Advanced search

Barron at 50: Veteran Muswell Hill hairdresser who styled Alvin Stardust and Michael McIntyre celebrates half a century

PUBLISHED: 15:39 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 30 September 2019

David Barron today. Picture: David Barron

David Barron today. Picture: David Barron

Archant

A Muswell Hill hairdresser who counts singers, comedians and nudists among his clients is celebrating half a century in the business - a decade after a close shave on a mountain hike nearly cost him everything.

David Barron working on a client's hair. Picture: David BarronDavid Barron working on a client's hair. Picture: David Barron

David Barron, 70, set up his first shop in 1969 in Crouch End's Middle Lane. One Step Ahead was named in honour of the moon landing that summer, and painted black in tribute to Mick Jagger.

Six years later, he opened the eponymous Barron in Muswell Hill Broadway, where he still works. "We were the first people doing unisex haircutting in north London," he told the Ham&High this week.

One of David's more memorable moments was on a trip to the French Riviera in 1979. "We set up shop at a nudist beach in Saint-Tropez," he said. "Women were coming out the sea and we were cutting their hair off."

David followed his father Morris into the trade. When Morris died, David - then 14 - left school to pursue an apprenticeship at a men's barber shop, eventually training at Vidal Sassoon's salon.

Since then his clients have included League of Gentlemen star Steve Pemberton, comic Michael McIntyre, and 1970s rock star Alvin Stardust.

David Barron working on a client's hair. Picture: David BarronDavid Barron working on a client's hair. Picture: David Barron

But it nearly all ended in tragedy.

"Eleven years ago I went on an activity weekend in Slovenia," he said. "We were doing mountaineering and on the second day we were hiking up a mountain and the group was much younger than me and went ahead.

"I fell over 30 metres off the face of the mountain. I was airlifted to hospital. I broke my neck and was plastered head to toe like a mummy.

"Last year marked 10 years since the accident. I thought: I am so lucky, life is so rich, I love my job, I've got all my hair and I've got a great family. I'm so blessed.

"I should've died on that mountain. What were the chances of surviving it?"

David Barron celebrates his salon's 50th anniversary surrounded by his staff. Picture: David BarronDavid Barron celebrates his salon's 50th anniversary surrounded by his staff. Picture: David Barron

Of his famous clients, he added: "My philosophy is that they're just like everyone else. To me, everyone is a celebrity. I don't refer to them as celebrities, I refer to them as well known people."

He doesn't plan to retire any time soon. "I'm looking forward to celebrating the next 50 years," he said. "I'll work for as long as I can.

"We don't just cut hair. We're the facilitators of connecting with people. It's more like therapy."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Barron at 50: Veteran Muswell Hill hairdresser who styled Alvin Stardust and Michael McIntyre celebrates half a century

David Barron today. Picture: David Barron

Ex-staff take action over unpaid wages and ageism at celebrity hotspot Beach Blanket Babylon

Ex-employee Tomer Amar outside of Beach Blanket Babylon in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken Mears

Opinion: Unless you want humanity to be run by machines we must block the 5G revolution now

Jessica Learmond-Criqui is fighting against the rollout of 5G.

Hampstead High Street break-ins: ‘Shocking’ phone shop robbery adds to village trend

The O2 shop on Hampstead High Street was broken into. Picture: Google

Most Read

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Barron at 50: Veteran Muswell Hill hairdresser who styled Alvin Stardust and Michael McIntyre celebrates half a century

David Barron today. Picture: David Barron

Ex-staff take action over unpaid wages and ageism at celebrity hotspot Beach Blanket Babylon

Ex-employee Tomer Amar outside of Beach Blanket Babylon in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken Mears

Opinion: Unless you want humanity to be run by machines we must block the 5G revolution now

Jessica Learmond-Criqui is fighting against the rollout of 5G.

Hampstead High Street break-ins: ‘Shocking’ phone shop robbery adds to village trend

The O2 shop on Hampstead High Street was broken into. Picture: Google

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Adams retains title with hard-fought draw against Salinas

Nicola Adams (left) in action against Maria Salinas. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Vertonghen keeping counsel over Spurs contract situation

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen looks dejected at the end of the match during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Women’s Champions League draw: Arsenal to face Slavia Prague in last-16

Arsenal's Vivienne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Unbeaten start delights Montemurro as Arsenal Women’s boss calls for side to be ‘more ruthless’

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro before the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Williamson earns Montemurro praise as Arsenal Women’s star continues to excel in new midfield role

Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists