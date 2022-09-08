Striking Royal Mail workers are in it for “the long haul”, their union leader said, as they staged fresh industrial action today (September 8) in a bitter dispute over pay and conditions.

Dave Ward, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), joined dozens of workers at the picket line outside Camden Town Delivery Office in Barnby Street, at the start of a 48-hour walkout which will disrupt postal services.

The union has announced a further 48-hour stoppage from September 30, with no sign the deadlocked row can be resolved soon.

Communication Workers Union (CWU) members at the picket line outside Camden Town Delivery Office - Credit: Des Carney

Mr Ward said: “Imposing a two per cent pay increase on the workers who kept the company going during the pandemic, made the record profits that the company during the pandemic, whilst the bosses walked away with huge astronomical bonuses for apparently hitting all their financial targets, is just insulting.

“I have never known workers in Royal Mail to be so angry towards the employer.”

He said the union’s 115,000 members are in the dispute for the “long haul”, adding that they will be fighting to get “the pay deal they deserve”.

The union said postal workers face a “dramatic” reduction in living standards because of the soaring rate of inflation.

Pat Carey, 42, a postman of 25 years and CWU rep, said: “We actually went around collecting for food banks for people struggling.

"Now we’re the ones going to food banks."

Mark Wilkins, a 53-year-old postman, said staff are facing the “absolutely disgraceful” situation of having to choose between heating their homes and eating this winter.

Staff were in high spirits at the Camden picket line today, holding signs and banners while playing music.

One member of the group played the bagpipes.

Drivers of passing vehicles beeped their horns in support and workers cheered in response.

A Royal Mail spokesman accused the CWU of putting jobs at risk because of the strike action.

They said: "Royal Mail is losing £1m a day.

"Strike action has weakened our financial position and is threatening the long-term job security of our postmen and women.

“The CWU has a responsibility to recognise the reality of the situation Royal Mail faces as a business and to engage urgently on the changes required."

They added: “We must adapt old ways of working designed for letters to a world increasingly dominated by parcels and act fast."