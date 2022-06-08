The winners of the 2022 Daunt Books Children's Short Story Competition - Credit: Melissa Fishman

Sixteen budding writers were rewarded for their original short stories and poems at a special event in Hampstead.

Daunt Books held its annual Children’s Short Story Competition at Burgh House on June 6.

Recipients had the once in a lifetime opportunity to see their stories printed in an anthology which is being sold at all Daunt Books outlets for £6.

Submissions had to be original works composed by children aged 4-15, with a maximum length of 1,500 words.

Each winner received a tote bag, book token, and a complimentary copy of the book.

The anthology’s introduction is written by Femi Fadugba, the author of “The Upper World,” and illustrated by London-based artist Sharon King-Chai who was at the event.

“I was very honoured to visualize their imagination and I was blown away by the depth and creativity that they all had," Sharon said.

“Children are so amazing in their wisdom and imagination.

“It is so great to be able to create in a format where you can physically hold this book of their work and find it in a book shop.”

The winners are as follows: Virginia Bart (4), Emily Roberts (5), Angus Owen Clark (6), Jonah Shymansky (7), Lyla Rees (9), Mehuli Bhattacharya (10), Amelia Knight (10), Harry Clarke (11), Ayda Juliet Onder (11), Keira Sitnikova (12), Eleanor Lewis (12), Olivia King (13), Esther Clifford (13), Sofia Mohebi (13), Megan Ng (14), and Ginny Martin (15).