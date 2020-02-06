Search

Advanced search

Dartmouth Park referendum: Residents head to polls over Neighbourhood Plan

PUBLISHED: 16:08 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 06 February 2020

A referendum is being held over the Dartmouth Park Neighbourhood Plan. Picture: Dartmouth Park Neighbourhood Panel

A referendum is being held over the Dartmouth Park Neighbourhood Plan. Picture: Dartmouth Park Neighbourhood Panel

Archant

A Dartmouth Park community group is today (February 6) holding a referendum over whether to establish a neighbourhood plan.

The Dartmouth Park Neighbourhood Plan aims to ensure local voices are represented during major planning developments in the area, and that the character of the community is maintained.

The Dartmouth Park Neighbourhood Forum (DPNF) - a group of local volunteers - has developed the plan for five years alongside local residents and businesses.

You may also want to watch:

Voting is open until 10pm, with polling stations in Highgate Road Chapel and Highgate Library.

DPNF says the plan, put forward to Camden Council, will support the building of new homes, so long as developments including affordable housing and provide a mix of properties for families and the elderly.

It also says the plan will support independent shops and protect green spaces.

More information on the Dartmouth Park Neighbourhood Plan can be found at camden.gov.uk.

Most Read

Highgate stabbing: Community reacts as 16-year-old suffers knife wounds in Broadlands Close

North Hill, where the incident reportedly began. Picture: Michael Boniface

Hampstead Town Tory “deselection” row reaches High Court

Hamish Hunter. Picture: HAMISH HUNTER

Islington teen murdered in Camden for ‘tit-for-tat’ gang killing

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

Opinion: Wait for the Crouch End trial and Highbury Corner scheme to be in

London Cycling Campaign's Simon Munk wants new road schemes to be given a chance.

Highgate heritage group wants anti-suicide fencing at Archway Bridge replaced with more attractive design

The fencing at Archway Bridge. Picture: David Richmond

Most Read

Highgate stabbing: Community reacts as 16-year-old suffers knife wounds in Broadlands Close

North Hill, where the incident reportedly began. Picture: Michael Boniface

Hampstead Town Tory “deselection” row reaches High Court

Hamish Hunter. Picture: HAMISH HUNTER

Islington teen murdered in Camden for ‘tit-for-tat’ gang killing

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

Opinion: Wait for the Crouch End trial and Highbury Corner scheme to be in

London Cycling Campaign's Simon Munk wants new road schemes to be given a chance.

Highgate heritage group wants anti-suicide fencing at Archway Bridge replaced with more attractive design

The fencing at Archway Bridge. Picture: David Richmond

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

South Hampstead High girls impress on alpine slopes yet again to earn podium places

South Hampstead High School pupils with Chemmy Alcott

Swimming: Haringey Aquatics head to Middlesex Championships

Haringey Aquatics swimmers face the camera

Standards improving says Arsenal’s Williamson

Arsenal's Leah Williamson talks to the mascots before the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.

Spurs boss Mourinho admits Southampton were the better team in FA Cup win

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho. Picture: PA
Drive 24