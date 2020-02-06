Dartmouth Park referendum: Residents head to polls over Neighbourhood Plan

A Dartmouth Park community group is today (February 6) holding a referendum over whether to establish a neighbourhood plan.

The Dartmouth Park Neighbourhood Plan aims to ensure local voices are represented during major planning developments in the area, and that the character of the community is maintained.

The Dartmouth Park Neighbourhood Forum (DPNF) - a group of local volunteers - has developed the plan for five years alongside local residents and businesses.

Voting is open until 10pm, with polling stations in Highgate Road Chapel and Highgate Library.

DPNF says the plan, put forward to Camden Council, will support the building of new homes, so long as developments including affordable housing and provide a mix of properties for families and the elderly.

It also says the plan will support independent shops and protect green spaces.

More information on the Dartmouth Park Neighbourhood Plan can be found at camden.gov.uk.