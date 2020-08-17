Dartmouth Park survey shows support for Swain’s Lane closure - but butcher calls it a ‘terrible’ idea
PUBLISHED: 15:37 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 17 August 2020
A Dartmouth Park neighbourhood survey has found three quarters of respondents support the closure of Swain’s Lane to traffic on the weekends.
Dartmouth Park Neighbourhood Forum held a survey across two weeks in July to gauge the area’s views on traffic and travel.
A total of 74pc backed closing Swain’s Lane to traffic to allow outdoor tables and chairs for cafés. 94 pc appreciated the fall in traffic and air pollution during lockdown.
The survey was completed by 401 people, with majority support shown for interventions such as reducing through traffic, building cycle lanes on busy roads, and pedestrianising streets.
Sev Dnmz, from Fam Green Grocery Market, said: “Having more people out on the streets is better for business and less cars means less pollution.”
But Leslie Wood, of Swains Lane Butchers, said closing the road is a “terrible” idea and that “a lot of businesses would lose out”.
Leslie said: “Most of our customers drive and park outside the store. People are lazy, they don’t want to park somewhere else and walk.”
Leslie added that because the butcher has recently moved from Primrose Hill, many customers drive to their store.
John Chamberlain, of the Camden Cyclists campaign group, welcomed traffic changes introduced during the pandemic.
John said: “We’re hoping to see more work on reducing through traffic in neighbourhoods. It’s always difficult because the devil’s in the detail.
“It sounds easy to close a few roads but what happens to people who want to get to those neighbourhoods? It also displaces traffic onto other quiet roads.”
Ben Castell, from the DPNF, said the survey’s response was “fantastic” and that it provided “useful insights”.
Ben said: “Based on the views of our community, we are asking Camden Council to explore with local people and businesses ways of reducing the impact of traffic on air quality, safety and quality of life.
“Where other parts of London have introduced measures, the evidence shows that businesses benefit hugely and residents are making healthier travel choices.”
Camden Council said it is reviewing the results of the survey against its own travel objectives.
