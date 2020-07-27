Dartmouth Park Neighbourhood Forum survey locals on traffic changes, including changes to Swain’s Lane
PUBLISHED: 17:03 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 27 July 2020
The Dartmouth Park Neighbourhood Forum (DPNF) is quizzing locals on how they feel travel in the area should look as society deals with recovering the coronavirus pandemic and tackles the climate emergency.
In a statement, the forum wrote: “Whilst the past few months have been difficult in numerous ways, many people have appreciated the lack of traffic and the noticeable improvement in air quality. People are also worried that traffic levels will return worse than before if people are reluctant to use public transport. And they want to make the trading environment for our local businesses as attractive as possible as the recovery gathers pace.”
The DPNF has cited Low Traffic Neighbourhoods – such as are being implemented in areas like South Hampstead – and its survey asks locals whether they’d like to see through traffic cut or changes to roads such as Swain’s Lane or Highgate Road.
It also broaches the topic of more cycle routes on Hampstead Heath.
The findings of the survey will be passed to Camden Council.
The survey available at dpnf.org.uk/ will close on 31 July.
