Camden's Daniel Kaluuya scoops Oscar for best supporting actor

Published: 7:37 AM April 26, 2021

“I’m so happy to be alive so I’m going to celebrate that tonight.”

Camden's Daniel Kaluuya has every right to celebrate after picking up the best supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah.

The actor – who attended Torriano Primary School in Kentish Town and St Aloysius College in Highgate – is one of the most talked about talents in Hollywood.

In his acceptance speech, he told of his admiration for Fred Hampton, who was shot and killed by police in Chicago in 1969 when he was 21.

He praised Hampton’s work in the black community and took aim at the forces of the state that worked to bring him down.

You may also want to watch:

“When they played divide and conquer, we say unite and ascend,” Daniel said.

Addressing the audience, he said: “There’s so much work to do guys and that’s on everyone in this room. This ain’t no single man job. We’ve got work to do.

“I’m going to get back to work Tuesday morning, because tonight I’m going out.”

Daniel, speaking with his mother in the audience, added: “My mum met my dad, they had sex, it’s amazing. I’m here.

“I’m so happy to be alive so I’m going to celebrate that tonight.”

The actor first came to notice as Posh Kenneth in the British TV series Skins, and has since appeared in films including Sicario, Get Out and Black Panther.