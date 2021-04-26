Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Camden's Daniel Kaluuya scoops Oscar for best supporting actor

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 7:37 AM April 26, 2021   
Daniel Kaluuya arriving for the 62nd BFI London Film Festival Opening Night Gala screening of Widows

Daniel Kaluuya - Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

“I’m so happy to be alive so I’m going to celebrate that tonight.”

Camden's Daniel Kaluuya has every right to celebrate after picking up the best supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah.

The actor – who attended Torriano Primary School in Kentish Town and St Aloysius College in Highgate – is one of the most talked about talents in Hollywood.

In his acceptance speech, he told of his admiration for Fred Hampton, who was shot and killed by police in Chicago in 1969 when he was 21.

He praised Hampton’s work in the black community and took aim at the forces of the state that worked to bring him down.

You may also want to watch:

“When they played divide and conquer, we say unite and ascend,” Daniel said.

Addressing the audience, he said: “There’s so much work to do guys and that’s on everyone in this room. This ain’t no single man job. We’ve got work to do.

Most Read

  1. 1 Camden Town Brewery's 'Bavarian-style beer hall' for Kentish Town bar
  2. 2 Little Mercies: Crouch End bar 'counting down the days' until May 17
  3. 3 Is Highgate High Street 'the best it's been for a decade'?
  1. 4 Abandoned burger trailer finally removed from Muswell Hill street
  2. 5 Chalcots: New windows and cladding approved on 'much-delayed' project
  3. 6 'The good times are back': Brendan the Navigator pub opens in Highgate
  4. 7 What should the next 150 years hold for Hampstead Heath?
  5. 8 Arsenal Women hoping for more from ton-up Miedema
  6. 9 Nazanin may become 'bargaining chip' in Iran nuclear deal, warns husband
  7. 10 Hampstead Heath bosses seek injunction power to stop bad behaviour

“I’m going to get back to work Tuesday morning, because tonight I’m going out.”

Daniel, speaking with his mother in the audience, added: “My mum met my dad, they had sex, it’s amazing. I’m here.

“I’m so happy to be alive so I’m going to celebrate that tonight.”

The actor first came to notice as Posh Kenneth in the British TV series Skins, and has since appeared in films including Sicario, Get Out and Black Panther.

Camden News
Highgate News
Kentish Town News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Ivery, West Hampstead

Planning and Development | Special Report

Buyers launch legal action after £75k bill for flammable cladding

Charles Thomson

person
Finchley Road Tube station

Gun crime

Armed police search Tube at Finchley Road and find 'imitation' gun

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Alexandra House in Wood Green

Haringey Council | Exclusive

Senior councillors knew of chance to buy office block for £12m less

Charles Thomson

person
Where the new houses would stand in Highgate Hill

Planning and Development

Developer's plan for six houses in old pub car park in Highgate Hill

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus