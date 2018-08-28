Search

Dan Sherry: Highgate man’s charity run along all 500km of the underground

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 25 January 2019

Dan Sherry ran all the way to Heathrow along the Picadilly Line. Picture: Dan Sherry

A Highgate man has just completed a charity run of more than 500km along every tube line in London – and that’s only one stage of Daniel Sherry’s year long quest to give back to mental health charity Mind.

Daniel, 29, quit his well-paid job in sports PR to go freelance – but more importantly to take on 30 fundraising challenges in his 30th year.

Daniel, a former Highgate School pupil, told the Ham&High: “I’ve suffered from depression in the past, and I wanted to help others in that situation.

“Lots of people can end up in pretty dark places.

“Last April I decided to quit the job and raise money when I could, instead.”

To this end, Daniel spent early January running alongside each of the London Underground’s eleven lines, from Arnos Grove to Rayners Lane and everywhere in between.

Oddly for a man who’s spent a year doing endurance challenges, he said he’s not particularly keen on exercise.

But he felt the pain and discomfort was worth it: “I’m physically broken, but not beaten.

“Running every London Underground seemed impossible when I started but I’ve managed to complete something that I never thought I would.

“If doing this encourages just one person to open up about their mental health then the pain, chafing and blisters will have all been worth it.”

Amazingly, he said this was a breeze compared to one of his earlier challenges: He spent part of last summer cycling up Mont Ventoux in France – one of the Tour de France’s most famous mountain passes.

He said: “Mont Ventoux was probably the hardest one, It’s a big thing in cycling.”

Daniel also explained that his decision to track the length of the tube in his running shoes had a serious point to it – during his own struggles with depression he had, during the daily commute, considered ending his life on the lines.

So far, Daniel’s year has seen him raise over £8,000 for Mind – and he’s still got until April befoe he hits 30.

He said: “I want people to know that there is always a better future ahead, and don’t want anyone to go to the dark place that I did without help at hand.”

Daniel is fundraising at justgiving.com/fundraising/danielsherry

