Search

Advanced search

Dame Maureen Lipman joins Temple Fortune pal for Golders Green cycling fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 13:41 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 06 November 2020

Dame Maureen Lipman (left) supporting her friend Sandra Alexander on her 100-mile fundraiser. Picture: Jewish Care

Dame Maureen Lipman (left) supporting her friend Sandra Alexander on her 100-mile fundraiser. Picture: Jewish Care

Archant

A Temple Fortune woman has racked up 100 miles on her exercise bike for a cycling fundraiser, cheered on by actor Dame Maureen Lipman.

Sandra on her exercise bike. Picture: Jewish CareSandra on her exercise bike. Picture: Jewish Care

Sandra Alexander, a wellbeing coordinator for Selig Court, completed her mega ride - which took her virtually from Stepney to Selig Court via Southend - for Jewish Care, which runs the retirement home in Golders Green.

Having started on October 14, the ride took her two weeks and she was supported by her famous friend Maureen Lipman who brought her some challah bread for the Sabbath, and who completed a mile of the journey.

You may also want to watch:

Sandra has fundraised £3,000 for Jewish Care’s wellbeing activities, which she said help to “alleviate isolation” and provide “excitement in these difficult times”.

Adam Overlander-Kaye, Jewish Care’s director of fundraising and community engagement, said Sandra “threw herself” into the challenge with “great passion”.

He called the wellbeing activities, which support Holocaust survivors and refugees, a “lifeline” during the pandemic.

To donate click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Unbearable’ HS2 construction noise making lockdown ‘impossible’ for residents, says Camden

Camden Council has approved plans to rehouse hundreds of council tenants and pursue HS2 for £129million to cover the bill. Pictures: PA / Google / Camden Council.

Coldplay star goes green as he swaps his Volkswagen Polo for new electric model

Coldplay drummer Will Champion at Alan Day Volkswagen, in West Hampstead, where he bought a new Volkswagen ID3. Picture: Alan Day Volkswagen

Police return to old Hampstead base to shut down illegal Halloween rave with 800 revellers

Hundreds spill into Downshire Hill during an unlicensed music event at the old Hampstead Police Station. Picture: Jamie Edwards

Camden councillor resists resignation calls after EHRC report into antisemitism in Labour Party

Kilburn councillor Thomas Gardiner said he worked

Shop Local: Muswell Hill and Crouch End traders need community support ‘now more than ever’

Traders Lewis Freeman (left) and Deanna Bogdanovic (right) are urging residents to support local businesses ahead of the lockdown. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Deanna Bogdanovic

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Unbearable’ HS2 construction noise making lockdown ‘impossible’ for residents, says Camden

Camden Council has approved plans to rehouse hundreds of council tenants and pursue HS2 for £129million to cover the bill. Pictures: PA / Google / Camden Council.

Coldplay star goes green as he swaps his Volkswagen Polo for new electric model

Coldplay drummer Will Champion at Alan Day Volkswagen, in West Hampstead, where he bought a new Volkswagen ID3. Picture: Alan Day Volkswagen

Police return to old Hampstead base to shut down illegal Halloween rave with 800 revellers

Hundreds spill into Downshire Hill during an unlicensed music event at the old Hampstead Police Station. Picture: Jamie Edwards

Camden councillor resists resignation calls after EHRC report into antisemitism in Labour Party

Kilburn councillor Thomas Gardiner said he worked

Shop Local: Muswell Hill and Crouch End traders need community support ‘now more than ever’

Traders Lewis Freeman (left) and Deanna Bogdanovic (right) are urging residents to support local businesses ahead of the lockdown. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Deanna Bogdanovic

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Dame Maureen Lipman joins Temple Fortune pal for Golders Green cycling fundraiser

Dame Maureen Lipman (left) supporting her friend Sandra Alexander on her 100-mile fundraiser. Picture: Jewish Care

Dame Jenny Abramsky: Friends of Kenwood’s new chair on childhood memories and the ‘huge challenge’ facing English Heritage

Dame Jenny Abramsky received her DBE in 2009. Picture: Lewis Whyld/PA

Elisabeth Russell Taylor obituary: Belsize Park writer dies aged 90

Elisabeth Russell Taylor (1930-2020). Picture: Family handout

Why a career in social care is so rewarding and worthwhile

A BETTER FUTURE: Nursing and social care careers are demanding but worthwhile Picture: contributed

View from the community: Transport funding should increase, not be cut

Janet Shapiro says Freedom Passes lead to well-being in pensioners.