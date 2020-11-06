Dame Maureen Lipman joins Temple Fortune pal for Golders Green cycling fundraiser

Dame Maureen Lipman (left) supporting her friend Sandra Alexander on her 100-mile fundraiser. Picture: Jewish Care Archant

A Temple Fortune woman has racked up 100 miles on her exercise bike for a cycling fundraiser, cheered on by actor Dame Maureen Lipman.

Sandra on her exercise bike. Picture: Jewish Care Sandra on her exercise bike. Picture: Jewish Care

Sandra Alexander, a wellbeing coordinator for Selig Court, completed her mega ride - which took her virtually from Stepney to Selig Court via Southend - for Jewish Care, which runs the retirement home in Golders Green.

Having started on October 14, the ride took her two weeks and she was supported by her famous friend Maureen Lipman who brought her some challah bread for the Sabbath, and who completed a mile of the journey.

Sandra has fundraised £3,000 for Jewish Care’s wellbeing activities, which she said help to “alleviate isolation” and provide “excitement in these difficult times”.

Adam Overlander-Kaye, Jewish Care’s director of fundraising and community engagement, said Sandra “threw herself” into the challenge with “great passion”.

He called the wellbeing activities, which support Holocaust survivors and refugees, a “lifeline” during the pandemic.

