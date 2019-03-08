Thameslink and East Midlands Trains disruption to last all weekend after damage to West Hampstead overhead wires

Thameslink services have been disrupted after yesterday's heatwave. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway/ Peter Alvey www.peteralvey.com

Disruption to Thameslink and East Midlands Trains services from London St Pancras station is set to continue this weekend, after damage to overhead wires in West Hampstead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A grass bank next to a train line near Finchley Road is on fire. Picture: Camden Police A grass bank next to a train line near Finchley Road is on fire. Picture: Camden Police

The delays have been caused by yesterday's record breaking temperatures damaging the cables near Finchley Road where the line enters the Belsize tunnels.

You may also want to watch:

Yesterday afternoon the damaged wires caused a grass fire just before 2.39pm. Temperatures on the hottest day of the year reached nearly 37c.

Both train companies have said services will continue to be disrupted over the weekend while Network Rail carry out repair work. East Midlands Trains has urged passengers not to travel. Meanwhile Thameslink has said its journeys will take an hour longer than usual, and that a reduced timetable is in place. A bus replacement service will operate in some cases, and people should check before they travel.

A Thameslink spokesperson said: "Owing to yesterday's damage to overhead lines, we continue to advise passengers strongly not to travel unless their journey is absolutely necessary. Services during the weekend will be reduced significantly while Network Rail undertake repairs, and anyone intending to use Thameslink should check a journey planner before setting off."