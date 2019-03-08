Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Thameslink and East Midlands Trains disruption to last all weekend after damage to West Hampstead overhead wires

PUBLISHED: 17:16 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 26 July 2019

Thameslink services have been disrupted after yesterday's heatwave. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway/ Peter Alvey

Thameslink services have been disrupted after yesterday's heatwave. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway/ Peter Alvey

www.peteralvey.com

Disruption to Thameslink and East Midlands Trains services from London St Pancras station is set to continue this weekend, after damage to overhead wires in West Hampstead.

A grass bank next to a train line near Finchley Road is on fire. Picture: Camden PoliceA grass bank next to a train line near Finchley Road is on fire. Picture: Camden Police

The delays have been caused by yesterday's record breaking temperatures damaging the cables near Finchley Road where the line enters the Belsize tunnels.

You may also want to watch:

Yesterday afternoon the damaged wires caused a grass fire just before 2.39pm. Temperatures on the hottest day of the year reached nearly 37c.

Both train companies have said services will continue to be disrupted over the weekend while Network Rail carry out repair work. East Midlands Trains has urged passengers not to travel. Meanwhile Thameslink has said its journeys will take an hour longer than usual, and that a reduced timetable is in place. A bus replacement service will operate in some cases, and people should check before they travel.

A Thameslink spokesperson said: "Owing to yesterday's damage to overhead lines, we continue to advise passengers strongly not to travel unless their journey is absolutely necessary. Services during the weekend will be reduced significantly while Network Rail undertake repairs, and anyone intending to use Thameslink should check a journey planner before setting off."

Most Read

Police called to Parliament Hill Lido to deal with scuffles as tempers flare over queuing

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation

15 arrests over violent Hampstead burglaries as neighbours consider hiring private security

Lyndhurst Terrace in Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

West Hampstead pilates teacher gets suspended sentence for £35k fraud

Rhiann Keys. Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in broad daylight in Camden High Street

Camden High Street looking towards Camden Market

Parliament Hill Lido likely to close early today as Britain could break hottest temperature record

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation

Most Read

Police called to Parliament Hill Lido to deal with scuffles as tempers flare over queuing

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation

15 arrests over violent Hampstead burglaries as neighbours consider hiring private security

Lyndhurst Terrace in Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

West Hampstead pilates teacher gets suspended sentence for £35k fraud

Rhiann Keys. Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in broad daylight in Camden High Street

Camden High Street looking towards Camden Market

Parliament Hill Lido likely to close early today as Britain could break hottest temperature record

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham Women get friendly action underway against Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur Women celebrate a goal (pic: Wu's Photography).

Watford under-23s up next for Wingate; Haringey enjoy Wood test

Wingate & Finchley are unable to force the ball home against Chalford St Peter (pic: Martin Addison).

Thameslink and East Midlands Trains disruption to last all weekend after damage to West Hampstead overhead wires

Thameslink services have been disrupted after yesterday's heatwave. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway/ Peter Alvey

Man critically injured after falling off electric scooter in Primrose Hill

Bridge Approach. Pictures: Google Streetview

Hampstead carjacking: Homeowner on NW3 street where Arsenal stars were attacked has been ‘targeted five times’

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists