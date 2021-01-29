Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Daley Thompson and Tony Cottee among stars backing soup kitchens charity

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 12:01 PM January 29, 2021   
Daley Thompson CBE at Next Meal Day

Daley Thompson CBE at Next Meal Day - Credit: André Langlois

A north London charity was joined by stars from the world of sport on Thursday (January 28), and by soup kitchen volunteers from around the world.

The website nextmeal.co.uk, created by Martin Stone and his team of volunteers at Muswell Hill Soup Kitchen, uses GPS to enable homeless people to fin a meal nearby.

Every two weeks it also joins up soup kitchens around the world – including in New York, Los Angeles and Sydney – online on Zoom, sharing information and best practice.

This week, to mark Next Meal Day, special guests included Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Daley Thompson, champion jockey Oisin Murphy, former West Ham and Everton star Tony Cottee, former Fulham star Les Strong, and pundit and former West Ham player Tony Gale.

Former West Ham and Everton star Tony Cottee

Former West Ham and Everton star Tony Cottee - Credit: André Langlois

The event featured a performance by international cellist Gabrielle Swallow.

Martin said: "The sporting stars applauded those working with homeless people in difficult and trying times. The Zoom meeting proved to be highly inspirational and a great encouragement to those that took part."

Next Meal founder Martin Stone

Next Meal founder Martin Stone - Credit: André Langlois

Homelessness
Muswell Hill News
North London News

