Plans to demolish fire-damaged Daleham Gardens flats submitted without clear future site plan

The fire at Daleham Gardens killed one woman Archant

Plans to demolish a block of fire-damaged flats in Belsize Park have been submitted for consideration.

The site of Daleham Gardens five months after the fire The site of Daleham Gardens five months after the fire

Camden Council is hoping to knock down 31 Daleham Gardens after the four-storey building was ravished in November 2017 by a blaze which killed a woman named Madeline Fink.

The council has not proposed any replacement development for the site but said it would be encircled with “suitable boundary and hoarding”.

It says the building, which has not housed any residents since 2017, should be demolished soon because it is unsafe - but a plan for the future will be considered in September.

Cllr Andrew Parkinson, of the Frognal and Fitzjohns ward, said: “It’s quite disappointing that the application to demolish has been submitted without the future plans as it makes it quite hard to say if it is appropriate in the long term.

“Considering the building before had social housing, it will be important to get those back in the future.”

He said Frognal and Fitzjohns has the lowest number of social houses in the borough.

Nearby resident Christopher Balogh pointed out the site is within the Fitzjohns Netherhall Conservation Area: “Although number 31 probably dates back to the 1880s, the statement provides no planning history information earlier than 1969 – it seems little effort has been put into researching it, although one would expect the council’s archives to include additional material including perhaps architectural drawings.

“The application therefore appears contrary to the council’s planning and sustainability policies which lean towards retaining existing buildings.”

He suggested sections of the building could be able to be maintained, such as the façade, and raised concerns about dust and noise pollution during the demolition.

A Camden Council spokesperson said: “Cabinet are due to consider the options for the future of 31 Daleham Gardens in September and a decision will be required by cabinet before any future proposals can begin.

“In the meantime, a planning application has been submitted for approval to safely demolish the existing fire-damaged structure.”

Comments on the planning application are welcome until June 22 with reference 2020/2087/P.