Community group keen to take on Daleham Gardens development

Published: 5:00 PM February 2, 2021

The site of Daleham Gardens five months after the fire. - Credit: Harry Taylor

A Hampstead-based community group is keen to manage the delivery of affordable housing on the site of 31 Daleham Gardens.

Camden Council is to demolish the derelict site left after the fire, which killed paralegal Magdalena Fink and destroyed the building in November 2017.

The town hall is now appealing for community groups including "community land trusts" (CLTs) to register interest in taking control of plans to replace the block with "around 14" homes, half of which would be "genuinely affordable".

The not-for-profit NW3 CLT told this newspaper it "fully intends" to register its interest in taking on the scheme.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted that Camden is taking a community-led housing approach to the redevelopment of 31 Daleham Gardens."

This would be the first time Camden has worked with a community group in this way.

The fire at Daleham Gardens in 2017. - Credit: Archant

Town Hall planning chief Cllr Danny Beales said the council is looking to work with a group "with a strong local knowledge and community roots".

Both the Town Hall and NW3 CLT said affordable housing on the site is a priority.

Groups can register interest on Camden's Community Investment Programme at cip.camden.gov.uk.