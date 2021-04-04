Celebrity chef Cyrus Todiwala brings a zing to charity 'cook-along'

Published: 11:27 AM April 4, 2021

A virtual "cook-along" with celebrity chef Cyrus Todiwala will raise money for St John's Hospice.

Cyrus is proprietor of Café Spice Namaste, and has appeared on shows including BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen and cooked for the Queen.

On April 22, between 7pm and 8pm, he will be giving a step-by-step guide to making three Indian vegetarian dishes from his latest cookbook, Simple Spice Vegetarian.

“I am very excited to be hosting this event for such a worthwhile cause,” said Cyrus.

“A dear chef friend of mine recently needed the help of a hospice and I know how much care the staff give to look after their patients, so I am happy to help raise funds for St John’s.”

The three dishes prepared will include a starter of kale, potato, paneer and yellow split pea pakoras, followed by a chickpea Masala served with Vagharaela Chaawal rice.

Tickets are £50 per household and include a goody bag, which will be sent to participants on registration along with the ingredients list.

To book for the event, which is sponsored by Winkworth estate agents, St John's Wood, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cook-a-long-with-cyrus-todiwala-obe-dl-tickets-142235876335