Cyclist hospitalised after collision with lorry in Kentish Town

A cyclist was taken to hospital. Picture: Met Police MPS

A cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a lorry yesterday evening (June 18).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers and ambulance crews were called to Kentish Town Road at 6.30pm for the incident, which saw the road closed.

You may also want to watch:

The male cyclist, who is believed to be around 30 years old, was treated by a medic, two emergency responders in cars, an incident response officer and London’s Air Ambulance trauma team on the scene.

As of 8pm last night, his condition was critical in hospital.

“We were called at 6:23pm yesterday (18 June) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a cyclist on Kentish Town Road, Camden.