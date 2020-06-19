Cyclist hospitalised after collision with lorry in Kentish Town
PUBLISHED: 08:36 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 19 June 2020
A cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a lorry yesterday evening (June 18).
Police officers and ambulance crews were called to Kentish Town Road at 6.30pm for the incident, which saw the road closed.
The male cyclist, who is believed to be around 30 years old, was treated by a medic, two emergency responders in cars, an incident response officer and London’s Air Ambulance trauma team on the scene.
As of 8pm last night, his condition was critical in hospital.
“We were called at 6:23pm yesterday (18 June) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a cyclist on Kentish Town Road, Camden.
