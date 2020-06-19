Search

Cyclist hospitalised after collision with lorry in Kentish Town

PUBLISHED: 08:36 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 19 June 2020

A cyclist was taken to hospital. Picture: Met Police

A cyclist was taken to hospital. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a lorry yesterday evening (June 18).

Police officers and ambulance crews were called to Kentish Town Road at 6.30pm for the incident, which saw the road closed.

The male cyclist, who is believed to be around 30 years old, was treated by a medic, two emergency responders in cars, an incident response officer and London’s Air Ambulance trauma team on the scene.

As of 8pm last night, his condition was critical in hospital.

“We were called at 6:23pm yesterday (18 June) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a cyclist on Kentish Town Road, Camden.

Most Read

Mum’s Universal Credit nightmare: DWP and Camden Council apologise after benefits errors and lockdown eviction threats

Hazel Ampadu with her young son. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Free Nazanin: ‘No surprise’ as ‘game’ continues and clemency decision again delayed for jailed West Hampstead mum

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a sixth birthday cake for Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin

Tears and cheers as London Zoo reopens

ZSL London Zoo, Camden UK. ZSL London Zoo reopens to the public with a one-way system and social distance measures in place.

Back in business: Hampstead and Highgate shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Florist Janet Burgess reopens Village Flowers in Highgate. Picture: Polly Hancock

Camden murders: Godwin Lunghy faces life sentence as Met Chief talks of ‘unimaginable’ pain of victim’s family

Godwin Lunghy. Picture: Met Police

