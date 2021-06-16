Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Estate agent takes on 420km cycling challenge for British Asian Trust

Sam Volpe

Published: 8:45 AM June 16, 2021   
Vic Chhabiran on his bike during the 420km Palaces on Wheels cycling challenge

Vic Chhabiran on his bike during the 420km Palaces on Wheels cycling challenge for the British Asian Trust

St John's Wood estate agent Vic Chhabiran took on a mammoth challenge to fundraise for the British Asian Trust this week - and he had the backing of Prince Charles, too. 

Vic took part in the Palaces on Wheels cycling event which saw him join a team of more than 30 on a unique 420km route that took in some of the country's most imposing royal residences. 

The entire Palaces on Wheels team outside Buckingham Palace - including Vic Chhabiran

The entire Palaces on Wheels team outside Buckingham Palace - including Vic Chhabiran

Starting at Highgrove in the Cotswolds, the route saw Vic and the team cycle through Oxford towards Windsor Castle, then into London past Buckingham Palace. They then headed north towards Cambridge before, four days later, finishing at Sandringham in Norfolk. 

Ten years on from a trek in the Sahara, Vic, 50, told this newspaper: "I don't think I'd ridden a bike, or even got on one, in something like 20 years. Literally a week before I bought a bike and got some training in.

"Trust me, there were some fragile moments both mentally and physically but we got there and it was an amazing experience."

Vic Chhabiran said the camaraderie among the Palaces on Wheels team had been amazing

Vic Chhabiran said the camaraderie among the Palaces on Wheels team had been amazing

Vic - who's more used to selling multi-million pound homes from his London Real Estate Office firm - said it had been incredible to help the BAT's cycling fundraisers pass a significant milestone: over five years they've raised more than a million pounds, with the around £300,000 raised this time tipping the team over the target on the first day of the bike ride - June 10. 

Vic added: "The camaraderie between the group - it was amazing. We weren't in competition but in coalition and it really brought us together."

A couple of days after completing the ride, Vic said he was feeling the after-effects.

"My body feels like jelly," he said. "I walked up the high street to get breakfast - I had scrambled eggs on toast - and I couldn't cut the toast."

Richard Hawkes, chief exec at the BAT said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed supporting these incredible cycling tours over the years and this year to have the event coming home feels extra special."

He said the Palaces on Wheels event was a "unique opportunity", with money raised going towards helping vulnerable communities in southern Asia.

To contribute, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/palaces-on-wheels

Charity
Events
St John's Wood News

