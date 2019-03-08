Search

Business of the Week: Rajdoot Indian restaurant in Fleet Road

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 04 April 2019

Abdul Rumen behind the bar at Rajdoot in Fleet Road. Picture: Harry Taylor

Abdul Rumen behind the bar at Rajdoot in Fleet Road. Picture: Harry Taylor

Archant

It’s a family affair for Rajdoot in Fleet Road, where four brothers got together to open an Indian restaurant.

Taking inspiration from their uncle, and their successful Marylebone eatery, Abdur Rob, Abdul Ruman, Mohammed Rahman and Tufayel Hussain opened Rajdoot five months ago.

Mr Ruman, who is often front of house, said their customer service was inspired by their uncle, who founded the family’s first restaurant in 1964.

“I love customer service,” he said. “Everyone who comes through the door, you make them feel special and welcome – that’s how they remember you.

“There’s so many Indian restaurants who just slap the food on your plate and that’s it. We cook with the freshest of ingredients, and do recipes that not many other Indian restaurants do, and it means people keep on coming back.”

The restaurant is open seven days a week for lunchtimes and evenings.

