TfL to try and revive CS11 again as it says it will build Camden section of cycle route

An artist's impression of CS11 at Swiss Cottage. Picture: TfL Archant

Transport for London has attempted to breathe new life into the dusty remains of CS11 and said it will build the Camden section of the route.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The back-and-forth fate of the cycle scheme, that at one point was supposed to stretch from Brent Cross to the West End has taken yet another turn.

TfL announced yesterday that it would be working with Camden Council to complete sections of the route, including the perilous Swiss Cottage gyratory.

This is a fortnight after TfL told the 100 Avenue Road working group that it may let lorries use the A41 to build the new block, which would conflict with any work on a cycle route in Swiss Cottage.

TfL’s Nigel Hardy said: “We will to see what can be done to reduce road danger and improve walking and cycling around Swiss Cottage. No decisions have been taken yet.”

Camden’s environment chief Cllr Adam Harrison said: “[We] would like to see the removal of the gyratory, but until this is achieved it is vital road safety improvements are delivered to benefit pedestrians and cyclists.”