Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Bake Off star is special guest at Camden Foster Carers Awards

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:50 AM July 11, 2022
Helen Sahle and Ezana Woldetinsaye with Crystelle Pereira

Helen Sahle and Ezana Woldetinsaye with Crystelle Pereira - Credit: Camden Council

A Great British Bake Off finalist was among the special guests at the Camden Foster Carers Awards – the first in three years.

Crystelle Pereira, a multilingual north Londoner, gave awards to Camden foster carers who have served the borough’s looked after children for five, 10, 15, 20 and more than 25 years.

It was also the night that the winner of a new award in memory of Sally Joseph, Camden Council’s long-serving head of service for children’s care provision who died in 2021, was announced.

Foster carer Tsega Ghebremichael with Camden mayor Cllr Nasim Ali and deputy major Cllr Nazma Rahman

Foster carer Tsega Ghebremichael receives the Sally Joseph Award from Camden mayor Cllr Nasim Ali and deputy major Cllr Nazma Rahman - Credit: Camden Council

Mayor of Camden Cllr Nasim Ali OBE and deputy mayor Cllr Nazma Rahman presented the award, which includes a £1,000 grant, to Tsega Ghebremichael, who has been a foster carer for Camden since 2015, after transferring from a fostering agency.

Jonny Persoff, her supervising social worker at Camden, said he "cannot put into words how incredible she is". 

He added: "On more than one occasion, social workers have said that if they had been fostered, they would want Tsega as their carer.”

Tsega said: "I did not expect this. I was shocked but very proud to receive this award in Sally’s name."

Camden Council
Camden News
North West London News
North London News

Don't Miss

City of London Academy Highgate Hill

Knife Crime

Police called to 'youth with knife trying to climb school gates'

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Freddie Mercury collected stamps as a boy

I want to philately! Freddie Mercury’s stamp collection goes on display

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Bosco and Bosco's stick

Hampstead Heath

'Our beautiful boy': Bosco (and his big stick) dies after surgery

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
The Rolling Stones at BST Hyde Park on July 3, 2022

Opinion

Five classic Rolling Stones moments at BST Hyde Park

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon