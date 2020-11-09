Crouch End woman launches app connecting older people with housemates

Caterina Maiolini, head ambassador and UK ambassador of Co-Liv and Margaret Byrne, founder of Cosy Quarters. Picture: Cosy Quarters Archant

A Crouch End woman has founded an app which matches older people with potential housemates.

Antonia Spicer, client of Cosy Quarters. Picture: Cosy Quarters Antonia Spicer, client of Cosy Quarters. Picture: Cosy Quarters

Margaret Byrne launched Cosy Quarters to help over-40s find compatible houseshare, matching people by location, budget and lifestyle.

The 57-year-old said existing housemate websites are aimed at “millennials and digital nomads”, and there was a gap in the market for matching mature renters.

Margaret created the app after struggling to find the right housemate last year, and finding it awkward to ask potential sharers personal questions.

She said: “Having a happy household means you have to be honest, and be sure about what you want.

“Cosy Quarters connects people who share the same values, who can inspire and support one another.

“It’s really about forming a community of people who can thrive.”

Research by Age UK found over-50s experiencing loneliness will reach two million by 2026, compared to 1.4 million in 2016 - a 49 per cent increase in 10 years.

Cosy Quarters offers an alternative to living alone, and would-be housemates fill in a rigorous questionnaire which matches them with their perfect companion.

The business also runs events, currently online, for members to meet and find housemates.

Potential client Antonia Spicer, 49, is one of the venture’s first users, and said she liked Cosy Quarters because older housemates were likely to be on the same wavelength.

Antonia, founder of Get Ready For Camera, which helps people with their video technique, said a 40+ flatmate would be tidier, more safety-conscious and have more common sense than someone in their 20s.

After living alone for over 20 years, Antonia recently decided to find a housemate in order to meet new people and socialise, and hopefully find a significant other.

Membership to Cosy Quarters is £37 per month. Find out more about the business at https://cosyquarters.co.uk/

