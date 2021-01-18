Crouch End Vampires help feed homeless with soup kitchen fundraiser

Published: 1:17 PM January 18, 2021

A Crouch End football team is continuing its charity fundraising despite the Covid-19 lockdown bringing a halt to the grassroots game.

Crouch End Vampires, who play at Muswell Hill Playing Fields, raised £665 for Muswell Hill Soup Kitchen before Christmas after 23 players clocked up an impressive 874 miles as part of a charity run spanning the length of the UK.

The funds helped the soup kitchen buy a new electric van.

Club secretary Daniel Alldis told the Ham&High: "The idea behind the fundraiser was decided upon just before the second national lockdown.

"During this time the club was unable to play competitive fixtures and therefore wanted to keep fit and promote physical wellbeing for our members, whilst doing some good for a local charity."

Now, the amateur team - which has six sides - is fundraising for Prostate Cancer UK and it will donate £5 for the first 20 members who sign up to the "club challenge" on the fitness app Strava.

The challenge is to run 26.2 miles throughout January, whether that be a mile at a time or all in one go.

To donate, visit https://mailchi.mp/38fd665e9888/happy-new-year-a-new-year-and-new-challenges-7319581?e=307d5e234b

