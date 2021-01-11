Crouch End U3A raises £1k to fight homelessness

Published: 11:58 AM January 11, 2021

Members of the Crouch End U3A group on their socially-distanced charity walk. - Credit: Crouch End U3A

Crouch End's University of the 3rd Age (U3A) group has raised more than £1,000 for homelessness charity Shelter, simply by walking.

Before Christmas, the group dedicated one of their weekly Thursday walks as part of the charity's Big Walk campaign, and raised £1,175 to help those sleeping rough or otherwise unable to find somewhere safe to live.

Alison Miller from the U3A group said: "It's a charity we all feel quite passionately about. Personally I used to work in housing and community safety, and obviously in the pandemic, street homeless people are even more vulnerable.

"We were all inspired to help."

Crouch End U3A is a mutual aid group which organises a range of events and groups for members who are either retired or semi-retired focussed around lifelong learning.

Throughout the pandemic, Alison said weekly socially-distanced walks had been a life-saver, even if now they were only able to walk with one other person. To find out more about Crouch End U3A, visit cedu3a.org.uk/

