Shop local: Support Crouch End businesses through ‘toughest conditions for decades’, urge traders

PUBLISHED: 16:14 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 09 June 2020

Floros, resident tailor for Broadway Dry Cleaners & Launderers. Picture: Andrew Georgiou

Floros, resident tailor for Broadway Dry Cleaners & Launderers. Picture: Andrew Georgiou

Andrew Georgiou

“The high street is more at risk than ever so local shops are really, really counting on Crouch End locals to keep them going.”

Crouch End Traders Association chair Lewis Dunn said shopping local was Crouch End Traders Association chair Lewis Dunn said shopping local was "incredibly important" to help traders through their "toughest conditions for decades". Pictures: Polly Hancock/Archant

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a crippling toll on local businesses and the Crouch End Traders Association (CETA) is urging residents to return to the high street – respecting social distancing – ahead of the next stage of lockdown easing.

From June 15 non-essential shops will be able to reopen. As things stand, other businesses such as pubs, restaurants and hairdressers will have to wait until at least July 4.

CETA chair Lewis Freeman said the huge financial impact of lockdown had left traders facing their “toughest conditions for decades”.

The owner of the Broadway bakery Dunn’s, which has been making hundreds of loaves for food banks, told the Ham&High: “It’s incredibly important we support local businesses who are all trying their best to serve customers under new circumstances.

“The response of local businesses to help people in need during these times has been fantastic and now we really need our customers to return to their normal shopping habits – when it’s safe to do so – and support Crouch End traders for many years to come.”

Andrew Georgiou, owner of Broadway Dry Cleaners & Launderers, has survived two recessions of the early 90s and 2008, so he is “confident” his business will weather yet another storm.

But even the veteran tradesman of 40 years admits the gravity of lockdown leaves businesses facing “unchartered territory”.

Andrew told this newspaper: “It’s vital for local Crouch End shops that people return to the high street.

“A lot of people are working from home and people’s shopping habits during lockdown have perhaps changed to online.

“So the high street is more at risk than ever and local shops are really, really counting on Crouch End locals to keep them going.

“Our customers are doing anything they can to bring in business and support us, it’s quite humbling.

“Having said that we’re still very down, unthinkably down, in terms of revenue, so it’s really vital that everyone supports local shops and thinks long-term about the area.”

