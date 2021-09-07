Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Gallery

Lorry-driving street artist divides Crouch End with yellow figurines

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 2:54 PM September 7, 2021   
street art

Crouch End artists are brightening up the area with unique street art - Credit: James Rogers

A group of Crouch End street artists have been decorating the area to make it "more colourful and friendly".

Kit, who asked only for his first name to be published, has been sticking up his "yellow army" of bright sculptures on lampposts and signs.

The artist by night, lorry driver by day, only gets to work after dusk to avoid being seen, and then he watches people's reactions to his designs during the day.

Kit told the Ham&High: "I enjoy seeing people's responses, especially children. I've been an artist for as long as I can remember, and I like learning what material can do.

"My work is both creative and also works as marketing, to bring people's attention to what's going on."

yellow finurine

Artist Kit said he enjoys seeing people's reactions to his work - Credit: James Rogers

yellow army

The 'yellow army' has appeared around Crouch End - Credit: James Rogers

You may also want to watch:

Not everyone supports his endeavours, but Kit plans to continue brightening up Crouch End.

"Over the years I've had quite a few disgruntled people who don't like my work, but as long as I'm not upsetting the neighbourhood I don't mind," he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Simon Greenberg: Spurs fan, Arsenal bane and Chelsea's 'man of trust'
  2. 2 Red Lion & Sun or The Alliance? Vote for your favourite pub
  3. 3 Sainsbury's pushes back Hampstead High Street opening
  1. 4 Muppets creator Jim Henson honoured with Hampstead blue plaque
  2. 5 'We need you': £3k tree plea to resurrect Muswell Hill Christmas
  3. 6 'Shop to home conversions have damaged streetscape'
  4. 7 Jazz time on Hampstead Heath to mark Act's 150th anniversary
  5. 8 'There are still more than 2,000 adults in ‘modern day asylums'
  6. 9 'Wonderful memories': Puppy visits Golders Green care home
  7. 10 Coming out tale 'could help Black gay boys to accept themselves'

Fellow artist James Rogers, 55, said he and Kit are part of an informal group of artists supporting one another, and James has been taking pictures to document their work.

The Crouch End resident of 15 years, who grew up in Muswell Hill, said he thinks the street art is a positive addition to the area.

"We're trying to make it more colourful and friendly," James said. "Art ignites people's imaginations. I'm very positive about it, I think it brings something new and people find it exciting.

"This is happening all over the country, and that's what we're supporting."

gloves

As well as street art, James Rogers designs personalised gloves - Credit: James Rogers

The artist began making unique gloves that look like tattooed hands after being made redundant during the pandemic.

He believes lockdown allowed people to take a break from work and express their creative side.

"Crouch End is changing a great deal, and I think there's going to be a resurgence of creativity," James said.

"This past year, people have had more time to try something new and creative. We're doing this for free, and if people don't like what we do they can just paint over it and start again.

"At the end of the day, artists want to push people and make them think."

chicken feet

Artist Chicken Master painted chicken feet outside schools - Credit: James Rogers

painted bollards

Crouch End bollards were given a makeover - Credit: James Rogers

sculpture

This 3D sculpture popped up on a wall - Credit: James Rogers

christmas box

This Christmas makeover might have confused shoppers - Credit: James Rogers

graffiti

The graffiti-inspired designs have proved controversial - Credit: James Rogers

Crouch End News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Old White Bear has been shut for more than seven years

Pubs

Old White Bear to reopen by Christmas – ‘The good news Hampstead needs’

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Constitution Hill in Norwich has been closed for five days.

'We're stuck': TfL apologises after pensioners left without buses

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Camden Inspire will take place around Camden High Street and the canal on September 17 and 18 2021.

Music

Free festival to take over the streets of Camden

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene in West End Lane

Man unwell after report of 'noxious liquid' in West Hampstead

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon