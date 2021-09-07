Lorry-driving street artist divides Crouch End with yellow figurines

Gallery

Published: 2:54 PM September 7, 2021

Crouch End artists are brightening up the area with unique street art - Credit: James Rogers

A group of Crouch End street artists have been decorating the area to make it "more colourful and friendly".

Kit, who asked only for his first name to be published, has been sticking up his "yellow army" of bright sculptures on lampposts and signs.

The artist by night, lorry driver by day, only gets to work after dusk to avoid being seen, and then he watches people's reactions to his designs during the day.

Kit told the Ham&High: "I enjoy seeing people's responses, especially children. I've been an artist for as long as I can remember, and I like learning what material can do.

"My work is both creative and also works as marketing, to bring people's attention to what's going on."

Artist Kit said he enjoys seeing people's reactions to his work - Credit: James Rogers

The 'yellow army' has appeared around Crouch End - Credit: James Rogers

You may also want to watch:

Not everyone supports his endeavours, but Kit plans to continue brightening up Crouch End.

"Over the years I've had quite a few disgruntled people who don't like my work, but as long as I'm not upsetting the neighbourhood I don't mind," he said.

Fellow artist James Rogers, 55, said he and Kit are part of an informal group of artists supporting one another, and James has been taking pictures to document their work.

The Crouch End resident of 15 years, who grew up in Muswell Hill, said he thinks the street art is a positive addition to the area.

"We're trying to make it more colourful and friendly," James said. "Art ignites people's imaginations. I'm very positive about it, I think it brings something new and people find it exciting.

"This is happening all over the country, and that's what we're supporting."

As well as street art, James Rogers designs personalised gloves - Credit: James Rogers

The artist began making unique gloves that look like tattooed hands after being made redundant during the pandemic.

He believes lockdown allowed people to take a break from work and express their creative side.

"Crouch End is changing a great deal, and I think there's going to be a resurgence of creativity," James said.

"This past year, people have had more time to try something new and creative. We're doing this for free, and if people don't like what we do they can just paint over it and start again.

"At the end of the day, artists want to push people and make them think."

Artist Chicken Master painted chicken feet outside schools - Credit: James Rogers

Crouch End bollards were given a makeover - Credit: James Rogers

This 3D sculpture popped up on a wall - Credit: James Rogers

This Christmas makeover might have confused shoppers - Credit: James Rogers