'Where the hell did they get that rock?' Crouch End restaurant stunned by 'meteorite'-enabled burglary

The Crouch End restaurant was burgled after the "medicine ball-sized" rock was used to smash its glass door.l. Picture: Imogen Braddick Archant

Rock cakes, anyone? A Crouch End restauranteur had a nasty surprise on Sunday morning when the police rang to tell him thieves had lobbed a "football-sized" boulder through his front window.

The thieves used the correspondingly large hole in the glass door to break-in before making off with a pair of iPads and around one hundred pounds from the till at Irvin's Brasserie on Topsfield Lane.

The Scottish Italian restaurant was unable to open on Sunday while the damage was assessed, but owner Stephen Irvin saw the funny side - placing the rock used on the front table of the restaurant and announcing that a "meteorite" had landed in the shop.

Stephen told this newspaper: "It was the size of a large football or medicine ball. Irritating but yes, it was quite funny, so we put something online.

"Where the hell did they get that rock? And how on earth did they get it up the hill? Which burglars are carrying something like that?

"We've obviously lost a fair bit, maybe £600 in takings from Saturday, £400 to replace the door, it all adds up. The burglary saw police called to the restaurant at 5.10am on Sunday.

The restaurant has been open as usual since Tuesday.

Earlier in the week Stephen posted an image of the rock on social media with the caption: "Meteorite crashes thru Crouch End restaurant window."

Speaking to the Ham&High, he added that he had been surprised by what had been taken.

He said: "In one way we got off lucky, there's thousands of pounds of expensive booze there that they didn't take, but I suppose it's harder to carry that."

This is the second burglary of a Topsfield Lane restaurant in recent months. In May, Aix - a few doors down - saw fresh produce stolen shortly after it was delivered in a less dramatic, if bizarre, larceny.

A Haringey police spokesperson said the incident was "not unusual" and that the investigation remained open.