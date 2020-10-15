Independent Crouch End clothes pop-up calls for move away from fast fashion

A new fashion pop-up in Crouch End is calling on residents to back independent local businesses ahead of Christmas.

The clothes and lifestyle pop-up in Topsfield Parade is working with local designers and includes brands such as Elaine Bernstein, Imdividual and MW Makes.

Siobhan Shanley, the director of h.huna, said: “It’s always been our mision to move shoppes away from the fast fashion high street and tap into the longevity and quality people deserve from garments.

“Covid has turned people away from the likes of Oxford Street and Westfield. We’re seeing people look for alternatives to travelling into the busiest parts of London, and I’m really happy to be a part of that.”

Other businesses at the pop-up encouraged shoppers to support local traders, many of whom are facing difficult conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pop-up in 11 Topsfield Parade started on October 6 and will last for four weeks. Its opening hours are 10am-6pm.