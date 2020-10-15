Search

Advanced search

Independent Crouch End clothes pop-up calls for move away from fast fashion

PUBLISHED: 14:11 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 15 October 2020

The new Crouch End pop-up at its opening on October 6. Picture: Siobhan Shanley

The new Crouch End pop-up at its opening on October 6. Picture: Siobhan Shanley

Archant

A new fashion pop-up in Crouch End is calling on residents to back independent local businesses ahead of Christmas.

The clothes and lifestyle pop-up in Topsfield Parade is working with local designers and includes brands such as Elaine Bernstein, Imdividual and MW Makes.

You may also want to watch:

Siobhan Shanley, the director of h.huna, said: “It’s always been our mision to move shoppes away from the fast fashion high street and tap into the longevity and quality people deserve from garments.

“Covid has turned people away from the likes of Oxford Street and Westfield. We’re seeing people look for alternatives to travelling into the busiest parts of London, and I’m really happy to be a part of that.”

Other businesses at the pop-up encouraged shoppers to support local traders, many of whom are facing difficult conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pop-up in 11 Topsfield Parade started on October 6 and will last for four weeks. Its opening hours are 10am-6pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Joe Montemurro says Arsenal are reviewing current injury problems

Arsenal Women Manager Joe Montemurro

Arsenal captain Kim Little full of praise for Malin Gut and Caitlin Foord

Arsenal's Kim Little (centre) in action during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London.

Independent Crouch End clothes pop-up calls for move away from fast fashion

The new Crouch End pop-up at its opening on October 6. Picture: Siobhan Shanley

Coronavirus: London lockdown rules tightened as city moved into ‘tier 2’ of government system with Covid-19 cases rising fast

Health Secretary Matt Hancock delivers a ministerial statement on Covid-19 in the House Of Commons, London. Picture: PA

Castlehaven Community Centre pleas for ‘urgent’ help at food bank amid Covid-19 rise

Castlehaven Community Association is asking for more volunteers. Picture: Castlehaven Community Association