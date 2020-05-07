‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

The 'plague doctor' near Crouch End Green. Picture: Chloe McLaren Archant

The mystery ‘plague doctor’ has returned to Crouch End, spotted once again strolling the streets.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Between the numerous Crouch End celebrities, we also count the return of the 17th century Plague Doctor #StayingAtHome pic.twitter.com/menhvCieGb — Roberta Inés Ruffin (@robertaines) May 5, 2020

The eerie 17th century figure donned in a long black cloak, beaked mask, hat and using a walking stick, was seen just before midday on May 7 outside Park Local Express in Park Road.

You may also want to watch:

Nearby resident Chloe McLaren said the prankster was casually “walking along, tipping his hat to people”.

She said: “My girlfriend bumped into him. He was just stood by the melons at the newsagent’s. It was a little bit of a shock.”

In recent weeks the plague doctor - based on the character of a physician who treats victims of the plague - has been sighted in various Crouch End strets and shops including the Broadway Co-op.

There have been other people dressed up in similar costume during the pandemic, including one plague doctor in Norfolk who was unmasked by police as a teenage boy.