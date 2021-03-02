'Paul the Paper' shuts up shop in Crouch End for the final time
- Credit: David Winskill
Crouch End stalwart Paul Saxton shut his newspaper stand in the Broadway for the final time on Saturday – with friends and community figures helping to mark the occasion.
Paul, known to many as "Paul the Paper", ran his wooden stall in the heart of town for 42 years.
On February 28, friends presented him with a commemorative model of his stall and a going-away present of more than £2,500 after a local whip-round spearheaded by Roger and Nuala Hancock.
The mayor of Haringey, Cllr Adam Jogee, gave him whiskey tumblers embossed with the borough's coat of arms, while Lewis Freeman of Dunn's bakery created a special cake in Paul's honour.
Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West was another to pass by and pay her respects.
Paul told this paper when he announced his retirement that "he was really proud" and just wanted to say thank you to his "genuinely lovely" Crouch End customers.
