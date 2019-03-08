Dunn's Bakery pastry chef bows out after more than 30 years at Crouch End shop

Peter Jaycocks holds a trophy as a present on his retirement, alongside Dunn's Bakery's owner Lewis Freeman and staff at the shop in Crouch End Broadway. Picture: David Winskill Archant

A long-serving Crouch End pastry chef retired on Tuesday, earning himself, like his pastry, a well earned rest.

Peter Jaycocks was hired 32 years ago by Christopher Freeman and has worked for him, and then his son Lewis, ever since.

He qualified as a pastry chef in Germany and has a masters degree from a baking school there.

During his three decades at the bakery in the Broadway, he has prepared hundreds of thousands of cakes, eclairs, tarts, gateaux and flans that have been enjoyed by generations of locals.

As Peter retired on Tuesday, Lewis said: "Peter has been great fun to work with and has been generous in sharing his skills with countless colleagues. He is a master of what he does and is a perfectionist and an artist dedicated to his craft.

"We are sorry to see Peter leave but he has earned his retirement and everyone here wishes him well and consider it a privilege to have worked with him."