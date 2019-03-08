Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Crouch End traffic collision: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with car

PUBLISHED: 14:48 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 16 June 2019

A motorcyclist was injured after a road traffic collision in Crouch End Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

A motorcyclist was injured after a road traffic collision in Crouch End Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Archant

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a vehicle in Crouch End Hill today.

The scene shortly after a motorcyclist was taken to hospital in Crouch End Hill. Picture: Sam VolpeThe scene shortly after a motorcyclist was taken to hospital in Crouch End Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

The collision happened outside of the Railway Tavern pub shortly after 11am, and the bike rider was rushed to an east London hospital.

You may also want to watch:

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 11:12hrs on Sunday, 16 June to reports of a car in collision with a motorcycle on Crouch End Hill.

"Officers attended. The male rider has been taken to an east London hospital for treatment; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

No arrests have been made.

Did you see the collision? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

Most Read

West Hampstead knife attack: Terail McDonald faces six-year sentence for stabbing ‘friend’ in Billy Fury Way

Terail McDonald. Picture: Met Police

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Jeremy Hunt marks Gabriella’s 5th birthday with renewed demand for her mum’s release

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meets Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Homophobic N31 bus assault: Fifth arrest following ‘disgusting attack’ in Camden

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Christopher Slamon: Family of swimmer who died in Hampstead Heath pond on Saturday pay tribute

Chris Slamon. Picture: Slamon Family/Stockwool Architects

Caravans on Hampstead Heath: Convoy swiftly evicted from Vale of Health

The last caravan left on the Heath on Wednesday. Picture: Ron Vester

Most Read

West Hampstead knife attack: Terail McDonald faces six-year sentence for stabbing ‘friend’ in Billy Fury Way

Terail McDonald. Picture: Met Police

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Jeremy Hunt marks Gabriella’s 5th birthday with renewed demand for her mum’s release

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meets Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Homophobic N31 bus assault: Fifth arrest following ‘disgusting attack’ in Camden

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Christopher Slamon: Family of swimmer who died in Hampstead Heath pond on Saturday pay tribute

Chris Slamon. Picture: Slamon Family/Stockwool Architects

Caravans on Hampstead Heath: Convoy swiftly evicted from Vale of Health

The last caravan left on the Heath on Wednesday. Picture: Ron Vester

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal transfer rumours: Spanish football expert David Cartlidge on Yannick Carrasco

Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco during the pre-season friendly at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picuryture: Daniel Hambury/PA

Crouch End traffic collision: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with car

A motorcyclist was injured after a road traffic collision in Crouch End Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

‘A step into the unknown’: Richard Ratcliffe stoic as he and Nazanin both begin hunger strikes

Richard Ratcliffe outside the Iranian Embassy in front of the symbolic knitted chains. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe begins second hunger strike – this time joined by husband Richard

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Paul Winner obituary: Hampstead artist, PR guru and road safety campaigner

Paul Winner with the traffic signs at the width restriction on Grafton Rd NW5
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists