Crouch End traffic collision: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with car

A motorcyclist was injured after a road traffic collision in Crouch End Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe Archant

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a vehicle in Crouch End Hill today.

The scene shortly after a motorcyclist was taken to hospital in Crouch End Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe The scene shortly after a motorcyclist was taken to hospital in Crouch End Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

The collision happened outside of the Railway Tavern pub shortly after 11am, and the bike rider was rushed to an east London hospital.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 11:12hrs on Sunday, 16 June to reports of a car in collision with a motorcycle on Crouch End Hill.

"Officers attended. The male rider has been taken to an east London hospital for treatment; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

No arrests have been made.

