Crouch End moped crime: Police catch suspected moped thief in Landrock Road after chase

Police arrest a suspected moped thief. Picture: Supplied Archant

Police caught a moped rider suspected of theft after a chase in Crouch End yesterday afternoon.

An abandoned moped after a chase in Crouch End. Picture: Supplied An abandoned moped after a chase in Crouch End. Picture: Supplied

After being called to reports of two men "acting suspiciously" in Mayfield Road shortly after 5pm yesterday, police attended and saw the duo flee.

After a short chase, one of the men was found on Landrock Road and - after a second attempt to escape, this time on foot - he was eventually detained.

Pictures of the scene show approximately ten officers in the area.

Before the arrest was successfully completed, the suspect resisted and caused arm injuries to two officers.

The man was taken into custody where he remains, on suspicion of theft, assaulton police and a public order offence.

It is not believed that the second man was apprehended.

The police response saw Ferme Park Road closed, leading to delays on the W3 bus.

