Midnight 'bodypump' workout to mark easing of lockdown restrictions

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:59 PM May 14, 2021   
People doing bodypump and isometric exercises at gym

People doing bodypump and isometric exercises at gym - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have you been missing your regular fitness classes? A Crouch End fitness centre is so keen to welcome its regulars that it is putting on a class at one minute past midnight when restrictions ease.  

The Park Road Pools & Fitness will be open at 00.01 on Monday, May 17 to celebrate the return of indoor group exercise. 

A Les Mills bodypump class will mark the gym’s first indoor session since December 2020 and will be a one-off fast-paced 45-minute class. 

Bronte Terrell, Les Mills UK master trainer, said: “Being back and teaching live in the studio will feel like a proper step back towards normality.”

Operated by fitness charity Fusion Lifestyle and Haringey Council, Park Road Pools & Fitness will recommence a full range of indoor classes including, zumba, yoga, spin and pilates. 

Outdoor fitness classes will continue and safety measures within the Fusion Lifestyle centres such as booking online to minimise contact, track and trace, and meticulous cleaning routines, will be implemented. 

Anthony Cawley, director of operations at Fusion, said the outdoor classes are to ensure members are given “as much choice as possible”. 

Visit www.fusion-lifestyle.com

