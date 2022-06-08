Gallery

Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the Maynard Arms in Crouch End - Credit: David Winskill

Crouch End residents embraced the Jubilee spirit with events across the long weekend.

The Maynard Arms hosted a huge street party on Thursday.

Organiser Eleanor Warren said: “We wanted to give back to the people who have come to the pub and have been a part of it for so long. We wanted a chance to celebrate with them.”

Lots of celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the Maynard Arms in Crouch End - Credit: David Winskill

Stilt walkers, musicians and caricaturists entertained more than 500 party-goers.

“It was nice to get everyone together to celebrate. To put a smile on so many people’s faces for a day – it was great,” said Eleanor.

Platinum Jubilee festivities in Inderwick Road, Crouch End - Credit: David Winskill

At a party in Inderwick Road on Sunday, the entertainment included tea, finger sandwiches and bingo.

Jubilee celebrations in Crouch End's Cecile Park - Credit: David Winskill

In Cecil Park, a bake-off was held, with judging by Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West. Raffle prizes included a two-night getaway at a seaside cottage in Kent, with £1,000 in proceeds donated to the DEC Ukraine Appeal and more than £100 pledged to Hornsey Food Bank.

Middle Lane Methodist Church welcomed its congregation and the wider community for a joyous gathering.

Jubilee Celebrations at Middle Lane Methodist Church in Crouch End - Credit: David Winskill

The Harringay Arms, decorated for the Jubilee - Credit: David Winskill

Jubilee celebrations in Crouch End's Cecile Park - Credit: David Winskill

Catherine West MP with the Hornsey Food Bank team at the Jubilee celebrations in Crouch End's Cecile Park - Credit: David Winskill

Catherine West MP joins the Jubilee celebrations in Crouch End's Cecile Park - Credit: David Winskill

Platinum Jubilee festivities in Inderwick Road, Crouch End - Credit: David Winskill

Some special guests for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the Maynard Arms in Crouch End - Credit: David Winskill