Gallery
Platinum Jubilee in Crouch End 'puts smiles on people's faces for a day'
Melissa Fishman
- Credit: David Winskill
Crouch End residents embraced the Jubilee spirit with events across the long weekend.
The Maynard Arms hosted a huge street party on Thursday.
Organiser Eleanor Warren said: “We wanted to give back to the people who have come to the pub and have been a part of it for so long. We wanted a chance to celebrate with them.”
Stilt walkers, musicians and caricaturists entertained more than 500 party-goers.
“It was nice to get everyone together to celebrate. To put a smile on so many people’s faces for a day – it was great,” said Eleanor.
At a party in Inderwick Road on Sunday, the entertainment included tea, finger sandwiches and bingo.
In Cecil Park, a bake-off was held, with judging by Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West. Raffle prizes included a two-night getaway at a seaside cottage in Kent, with £1,000 in proceeds donated to the DEC Ukraine Appeal and more than £100 pledged to Hornsey Food Bank.
Most Read
- 1 The Bishops Avenue: Billionaires' Row mansion gutted by fire
- 2 Nationwide closes branches in Hampstead, Golders Green and Cricklewood
- 3 New plans submitted to build housing on Highgate pub's car park
- 4 Monkeypox cases continue to rise as Royal Free research published
- 5 Westminster leader 'deeply concerned' about bus cuts
- 6 Tube strike: Which lines have service and which stations are closed?
- 7 Camden's mould and damp department slammed as 'non existant'
- 8 Highgate Festival 2020: Full programme of events
- 9 Bus routes 24, 31 and 88 serving Camden, Hampstead and Parliament Hill to be axed or re-routed
- 10 Camden Market on sale for £1.5bn after Covid-19 hit footfall and rents
Middle Lane Methodist Church welcomed its congregation and the wider community for a joyous gathering.