Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Gallery

Platinum Jubilee in Crouch End 'puts smiles on people's faces for a day'

Logo Icon

Melissa Fishman

Published: 12:10 PM June 8, 2022
Lots of celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the Maynard Arms in Crouch End

Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the Maynard Arms in Crouch End - Credit: David Winskill

Crouch End residents embraced the Jubilee spirit with events across the long weekend.

The Maynard Arms hosted a huge street party on Thursday.

Organiser Eleanor Warren said: “We wanted to give back to the people who have come to the pub and have been a part of it for so long. We wanted a chance to celebrate with them.”

Lots of celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the Maynard Arms in Crouch End

Lots of celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the Maynard Arms in Crouch End - Credit: David Winskill

Stilt walkers, musicians and caricaturists entertained more than 500 party-goers.

“It was nice to get everyone together to celebrate. To put a smile on so many people’s faces for a day – it was great,” said Eleanor.

Platinum Jubilee festivities in Inderwick Road, Crouch End

Platinum Jubilee festivities in Inderwick Road, Crouch End - Credit: David Winskill

At a party in Inderwick Road on Sunday, the entertainment included tea, finger sandwiches and bingo.

Jubilee celebrations in Crouch End's Cecile Park

Jubilee celebrations in Crouch End's Cecile Park - Credit: David Winskill

In Cecil Park, a bake-off was held, with judging by Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West. Raffle prizes included a two-night getaway at a seaside cottage in Kent, with £1,000 in proceeds donated to the DEC Ukraine Appeal and more than £100 pledged to Hornsey Food Bank.

Most Read

  1. 1 The Bishops Avenue: Billionaires' Row mansion gutted by fire
  2. 2 Nationwide closes branches in Hampstead, Golders Green and Cricklewood
  3. 3 New plans submitted to build housing on Highgate pub's car park
  1. 4 Monkeypox cases continue to rise as Royal Free research published
  2. 5 Westminster leader 'deeply concerned' about bus cuts
  3. 6 Tube strike: Which lines have service and which stations are closed?
  4. 7 Camden's mould and damp department slammed as 'non existant'
  5. 8 Highgate Festival 2020: Full programme of events
  6. 9 Bus routes 24, 31 and 88 serving Camden, Hampstead and Parliament Hill to be axed or re-routed
  7. 10 Camden Market on sale for £1.5bn after Covid-19 hit footfall and rents

Middle Lane Methodist Church welcomed its congregation and the wider community for a joyous gathering.

Jubilee Celebrations at Middle Lane Methodist Church in Crouch End

Jubilee Celebrations at Middle Lane Methodist Church in Crouch End - Credit: David Winskill

The facade of Harringay Arms is decorated for the Jubilee

The Harringay Arms, decorated for the Jubilee - Credit: David Winskill

Jubilee celebrations in Crouch End's Cecile Park

Jubilee celebrations in Crouch End's Cecile Park - Credit: David Winskill

Jubilee celebrations in Crouch End's Cecile Park

Catherine West MP with the Hornsey Food Bank team at the Jubilee celebrations in Crouch End's Cecile Park - Credit: David Winskill

Jubilee celebrations in Crouch End's Cecile Park

Catherine West MP joins the Jubilee celebrations in Crouch End's Cecile Park - Credit: David Winskill

Platinum Jubilee festivities in Inderwick Road, Crouch End

Platinum Jubilee festivities in Inderwick Road, Crouch End - Credit: David Winskill

Lots of celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the Maynard Arms in Crouch End

Some special guests for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the Maynard Arms in Crouch End - Credit: David Winskill

Lots of celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the Maynard Arms in Crouch End

Lots of celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the Maynard Arms in Crouch End - Credit: David Winskill

Crouch End News
Haringey News
North London News

Don't Miss

Queen Elizabeth II at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Haringey

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Some of the people from north London who were jailed in May 

London Live News

Jailed: 10 north London offenders put behind bars in May

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Platinum Jubilee closures across Camden confirmed

London Live News

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Camden

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The pensioner who was critically injured in a Newham collision has died

Metropolitan Police

Pedestrian dies after fatal road sweeper lorry crash

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon