Crouch End celebrates Hanukkah in Priory Park

A Crouch End rabbi has hailed the “kindness” of the community after people gathered to celebrate Hanukkah.

The Jewish festival, also known as Chanukah, began on November 28 and finished on December 6.

Crouch End marked the occasion in Priory Park with an event involving activities, music, food and drink, and a collection for The Toy Project UK.

Attendees on November 28 included Catherine West MP, Haringey mayor Adam Jogee, council leader Peray Ahmet, and Crouch End councillors Luke Cawley-Harrison and Tammy Palmer.

Rabbi Boruch Altein, of Crouch End Chabad, said: “The fact that, despite the absolutely freezing cold temperatures, about 150 people turned out to celebrate, watch the kindling of the giant Menorah, dance, and bring a toy to share with others, is testament to the greatness and kindness of so many.

“Chanukah is everyone's favourite festival. The lights warm our hearts, and symbolize that no matter where you are and how dark it seems, just light one candle, and each night add another.

“You don't fight darkness, you just turn on the light. With enough goodness and kindness – mitzvot in Hebrew – we can together transform the world."