Car crashes into barrier in collision with cyclist

Published: 2:30 PM September 9, 2021

Two people escaped serious injury after a collision involving a car and a cyclist in Crouch End Hill on Thursday (September 9).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 7.18am to the collision, followed by the Metropolitan Police 25 minutes later.

LFB said two people were assessed at the scene, and the police confirmed that no serious injuries were reported.

One fire engine from Hornsey Fire Station attended the scene, along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service.

A Met spokesperson said: "Police were called at 07:43hrs on Thursday, 9 September to reports of a collision involving a car and a cyclist in Crouch End Hill, N8.

"Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade. No serious injuries were reported."