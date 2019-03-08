Search

Crouch End gardener Tony throws down the gauntlet to encourage colourful displays in north London

PUBLISHED: 10:45 17 July 2019

Tony Brookes wants to encourage Crouch End's gardeners to brighten up the area. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Tony Brookes wants to encourage Crouch End's gardeners to brighten up the area. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Spotted a fancy front garden in Ferme Park Road? Crouch End man Tony Brookes was delighted when passers-by started complimenting the red, white and blue themed front garden he's put together over the past few years, and now he's hoping to inspire others around N8 to put their best green fingers forward.

Tony Brookes wants to encourage Crouch End's gardeners to brighten up the area. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Tony, a lecturer at UCL, told this newspaper he was very proud of his 3m by 4m plot.

Of his garden which is a mix of pots and trees, he said: "I think in the last year or two I've really enjoyed it."

He even has a 'Mediterranean corner' on one side of his window - complete with olive and eucalyptus trees.

Tony threw down the gauntlet to others who might think they've got a prettier garden than him.

He added: "Quite often people are very complimentary about my garden.

"It would be good to encourage others. Around Crouch End I always think: 'It's a shame, they've concreted around that.'"

"It's amazing what you can do with a little bit of time and effort."

