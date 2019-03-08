Family fun in Crouch End as festival 'better than ever' and Park Road Lido hits 90

Catherine West MP with Crouch End Festival organiser Chris Arnold, his child, and main sponsor Simon Gerrard. Picture: Siorna Ashby @siornaphotography

Summer is well and truly under way in Crouch End.

Students from Hornsey School for Girls performed in a steel band to launch the Crouch End Festival. Picture: Siorna Ashby Students from Hornsey School for Girls performed in a steel band to launch the Crouch End Festival. Picture: Siorna Ashby

From the Park Road Lido to Stationers' Park in Hornsey Vale, the June weekends have been full of exciting events.

On June 1, the Lido successfully celebrated its 90th birthday, while June 7 saw the launch of the annual two-week extravaganza that is the Crouch End Festival.

Festival organiser and artistic director Chris Arnold told the Ham&High: "It's been immensely successful - moving things to Stationers Park meant we had many people coming down and making a day of it, which was lovely.

"We had a great turnout at both screenings of Bohemian Rhapsody, and the Mamma Mia sing-a-long, and we've so much going on through the week.

Swimmers celebrate at party for the 90th birthday of Park Road Lido on June 1. Picture: Polly Hancock Swimmers celebrate at party for the 90th birthday of Park Road Lido on June 1. Picture: Polly Hancock

"Even despite some of the weather we've had lots of people at most of the events."

Meanwhile down Park Road, the 90th birthday celebrations went swimmingly.

Katy Ferguson of the Park Road Lido User Group (PRLUG) told this newspaper: "The day was swelteringly hot and crowds queued to get in.

A quartet of current and former Park Road Lido managers - Will Holmes, Michael Funnell, Edgar Wessman and Albert Abolian - pose with a special 90th birthday cake. Picture: Polly Hancock A quartet of current and former Park Road Lido managers - Will Holmes, Michael Funnell, Edgar Wessman and Albert Abolian - pose with a special 90th birthday cake. Picture: Polly Hancock

"As well as locals, past Lido managers and swimmers who have pounded the laps here for decades came to celebrate."

Local MP, and keen swimmer, Catherine West helped the mayor of Haringey Cllr Sheila Peacock to cut a very special birthday cake.

Katy added: "It was a great 90th birthday for a wonderfully unique and precious facility - the jewel in Haringey's crown.

The Hornsey and Wood Green MP was also present at the Crouch End Festival a week later - she attended the opening ceremony, held for the first time at the park behind the Hornsey Vale Community Centre.

Haringey's mayor Cllr Sheila Peacock and Catherine West MP cut the birthday cake at Park Road Lido. Picture: Polly Hancock Haringey's mayor Cllr Sheila Peacock and Catherine West MP cut the birthday cake at Park Road Lido. Picture: Polly Hancock

As Chris explained, this year Stationers Park has been the heartbeat of the festival, and it was there that zombies (children, dressed up as per tradition) trekked on Saturday evening.

The coming weekend is full of events too, with a special Father's Day barbecue in Stationers Park again, while the bravest Crouch Enders can head to the Intimate Space in St Mary's Church Tower, Hornsey, for a spooky session of ghost stories on Saturday night - that's from 9 until 11pm.

For more on the Crouch End Festival's arts programme, see Etcetera.