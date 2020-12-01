Estate agent’s ‘vital’ £42k raised for Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice

Published: 4:48 PM December 1, 2020 Updated: 8:43 PM December 7, 2020

A Crouch End estate agent has raised more than £40,000 for north London’s Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice.

Simon Gerrard, from Martyn Gerrard estate agents, said Noah’s Ark was a cause close to his heart, and he helped to raise money by completing a marathon walk of 26.2 miles from his Crouch End Broadway office, down through central London before heading north and finishing at the hospice in Barnet.

Simon told this newspaper: “Noah’s Ark is a charity we’ve supported for a long long time. We wanted to give them as much help as possible as they are vulnerable and do an amazing job.

“Everyone at Martyn Gerrard pitched in and got involved.”

He thanked the clients and colleagues who had responded to his call to support the charity.

Simon also explained that a schoolfriend of one of his children received care from the Noah’s Ark team, and although this was only something he had discovered long after first backing the charity, it had underlined how vital its services were. He added: “It’s a really hard environment for charities and we really want to get their cause out there.

“I am absolutely delighted to have been able to do my part in raising valuable funds for Noah’s Ark, by walking 26.4 miles on Sunday. They do invaluable work for children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions and their families.

“While it may have been a long day of walking for me, they offer round the clock care seven days a week and are a pillar in the communities Martyn Gerrard serves.”

Anthony Hayman, Noah’s Ark’s director of fundraising and communications added: “Simon’s dedication and commitment to Noah’s Ark is simply outstanding. He’s put his body on the line in support of our charity and the seriously unwell babies and children who we help, whilst simultaneously inspiring so many others - within Martyn Gerrard and beyond - to support the Moments That Matter campaign.”

The hospice, based in Chipping Barnet, is the only children’s hospice serving north London. In response to the perilous funding situation facing many charities, it has been running a campaign to encourage donors to help it make up the money it has lost through cancelled fundraising events in 2020.

To help support the hospice, visit charityextra.com/noahsarkmoments/martyngerrardsimonandlorraine