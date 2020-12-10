Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express Home > News

Shop Local: Entrepreneur, 21, sells masks supporting Kenyan makers at Crouch End pop-up

person

Sally Patterson

Published: 3:45 PM December 10, 2020   
Pili Wilson, who runs Mzuri Masks

Pili Wilson, who runs Mzuri Masks - Credit: Pili Wilson

A 21-year-old entrepreneur is inviting independent businesses in Crouch End to rent a space in their pop-up shop in the lead-up to Christmas. 

Pili Wilson began selling masks online during the first Covid-19 lockdown in March, as a small project to support Kenyan workers who had lost their usual income. 

The Kenyan-born creative postponed her university plans to launch PoPuP in Topsfield Parade in August, bringing in local makers to share the space. 

The masks are sourced from Kenyan makers

The masks are sourced from Kenyan makers - Credit: Pili Wilson

Pili told the Ham&High: “Rent prices are so high, it’s not sustainable for one maker, and it gives the opportunity for lots of independents to keep a physical outlet going. 

“It’s been a real learning curve for me. I’m quite young and I’ve never done this before, so managing a business is all very new.  

You may also want to watch:

“I think it’s incredibly important now to support local makers, because we’re not really getting a lot of help from the government, and Christmas is the last chance to help us before the end of the year.  

“If people don’t support the high street and they go to Amazon, you’ll lose a lot of independent crafts, and there’s a quality in handmade stuff you can’t get online.” 

The young shop owner sources handmade masks, fashion and homeware products for her brand Mzuri Masks from Kenyan makers, who she said aren’t currently earning their usual income from tourism. 

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘That’s what Christmas is all about’: Highgate home’s festive lights bring community together
  2. 2 Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville
  3. 3 CQC warning as Royal Free apologises to family of woman who died after maternity ward failings
  1. 4 Crouch End’s independent shops launch festive trail with grotto
  2. 5 In picture: Dogs the draw at Alexandra Palace for London Search and Rescue fundraiser
  3. 6 Christmas tree and new play area brighten up Paddington Recreation Ground in Maida Vale
  4. 7 Maida Vale Studios campaigners hit out at BBC's 'lack of transparency' over listing challenge
  5. 8 New Hampstead restaurant to open with ‘split’ layout and filtered air to reassure customers amid Covid-19
  6. 9 Hampstead High street gets a second creperie amid war of words
  7. 10 Golders Green grandmother looking forward to hugging family after getting first Royal Free Hospital Covid-19 vaccine

Kenya’s economy has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and figures from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics showed that within the first three months more than 1.7 million Kenyans lost their jobs. 

The pop-up store in Topsfield Parade

The pop-up store in Topsfield Parade - Credit: Pili Wilson

Pili, who moved to the UK 10 years ago, had planned to start a fine art degree at Goldsmiths University but instead seized the opportunity to open her Crouch End store. 

She hopes to visit her family in Kenya over Christmas, who she hasn’t seen since January, when she will also source products for the shop. 

PoPuP houses a mix of brands including Grapesweets Ceramics, Hora Vintage and Sol Jewellery.  

Pili added: “It’s really a team that we’re building, and we’re looking for more people as well.” 

If you’re a local creative or store manager email popupcrouchend@gmail.com 

The Ham&High’s Shop Local campaign is designed to highlight the hidden – and not so hidden – gems on our high streets. If you run a shop in our area we should be shouting about, contact our reporter Michael on michael.boniface@archant.co.uk or 07805 403 545

READ MORE: Independent Crouch End clothes pop-up calls for move away from fast fashion
READ MORE: Shop Local: Crouch End mother’s online marketplace runs Christmas scheme for Haringey schools

The Ham&High's Shop Local campaign is encouraging readers to support independent traders over Christmas. Picture: Archant

The Ham&High's Shop Local campaign is encouraging readers to support independent traders over Christmas. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Shop Local
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hampstead Garden Suburb housing extension rejected by Barnet Council...

Simon Allin, Ldrs

person

Watch: Maida Vale driver crashes at 80mph into row of supercars in Chelsea

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Beckford Primary School renamed West Hampstead after vote opts against...

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Podcasts

Ham&High Podcast: Gail’s Bakery boss on opening in South End Green

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus