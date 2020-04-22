Search

Crouch End Cricket Club raises £1,000 for Muswell Hill Foodbank with Zoom workout from ‘Mr Motivator’

PUBLISHED: 10:11 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:21 22 April 2020

Members of Crouch End Cricket Club who helped smash its original £500 target. Picture: Crouch End Cricket Club

Crouch End Cricket Club (CECC) has raised £1,000 for Muswell Hill Foodbank from a Zoom fitness class.

#CrouchEndAgainstCoronaChallenge saw Poojan Vyas - ‘Mr Motivator’ - lead a gruelling online high-intensity workout where 50 participating familes donated £5 - or however much they could afford.

Based at The Calthorpe Ground, the club - which smashed its original £500 target - came together to support Muswell Hill Foodbank to ensure its stretched community services can continue to reach the most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly Minett-Robson, CECC colts manager, said: “It’s massive and amazing how many peple have come together from the club including people’s families and the junior section.

“It was brilliant to see everyone on the screen.

“We’ve always thought we’ve been a great community but in times like these you just realise what a good community we are.

“We do call ourselves the Crouch End cricket family. It’s brilliant.”

