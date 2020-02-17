Search

Crouch End car park crash: Elderly driver escapes without injury

PUBLISHED: 11:50 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 17 February 2020

The crash happened in Park Road. Picture: Liam Coleman

The crash happened in Park Road. Picture: Liam Coleman

Liam Coleman

An elderly driver has escaped injury after driving through the wall of a health centre car park in Crouch End.

Police arrived on the scene. Liam ColemanPolice arrived on the scene. Liam Coleman

The crash in Park Road happened at around 4pm on Friday (February 16) before police and an ambulance arrived.

The parking belongs to Hornsey Central Neighbourhood Health Centre, part of the Whittington Health NHS Trust.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 3:57pm on 14 February to reports of a road traffic collision on Park Road, Crouch End.

"We sent an ambulance crew to the scene.

"We assessed a person at the scene but didn't take them to hospital."

Whittington Health NHS Trust has been approached for comment.

