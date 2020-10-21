W5 bus crashes into parked car in Crouch End

The W5 crashed into a parked car in Crouch End. Picture: David Winskill Archant

On Tuesday night passers-by were stunned to see the W5 bus had crashed into a parked car in Uplands Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

No-one is thought to have suffered serious injuries in the crash. Picture: David Winskill No-one is thought to have suffered serious injuries in the crash. Picture: David Winskill

The road was closed for some time, and witnesses reported seeing the bus driver receiving treatment shortly after the crash.

David Winskill, former local councillor and community activist, told the Ham&High he had been left “ashen” to witness the crash.

You may also want to watch:

He added: “The driver seems to have smashed into a white car for some reason.

“Luckily there was a doctor around locally to look after people. There was a lot of broken glass.”

A Met Police spokesperson confirmed officers were called to the incidentat 4.49pm, and despite the dramatic collision, said no-one had been seriously injured.

Were you on the bus in question on October 20? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on 07785616237 or Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk