How did a double-decker bus crash straight into a Crouch End house?
- Credit: Archant
A house has been dented and rubble remains littered on the pavement following a Crouch End bus crash, which saw seven people assessed by medics.
Police said they were called at 8.05pm on Saturday (September 18) to Chimes Terrace, after a bus was reported to have struck a car before crashing into a house.
London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called at 8:04pm and sent an ambulance crew to the crash.
They assessed seven people at the scene, but they were discharged and not taken to hospital.
Crouch End writer and campaigner David Winskill described the crash as "very weird".
You may also want to watch:
He said: "It must have been very powerful, as it pushed the front of the house inwards a good few inches.
"No one can work out what route the bus was taking. It ended up at a 90 degree angle to the houses."
Most Read
- 1 Spot the '90s pop stars in the Never Mind the Buzzcocks identity parade
- 2 Explore 8 of north London's prettiest streets
- 3 'It's devastating': Golders Green mother speaks out about rare genetic disease
- 4 Four charged following reports of antisemitism in St John's Wood
- 5 'The Bell of Hampstead': New pub to take over Cork and Bottle site
- 6 'Family unit': 28 Church Row wins readers' favourite restaurant
- 7 O2 Centre redevelopment: Decision draws on Camden planning guidance
- 8 'Lobster-like creature' pulled from Hampstead Heath ladies' pond
- 9 Christmas at Kenwood: 'Winter wonderland' primed for Hampstead Heath
- 10 Discover Crouch End's very own cathedral
David said red paint from the bus was left on the house from the collision.
The Met said the bus was not carrying any passengers and there are no reports of any injuries.
The driver is assisting police with their enquiries.