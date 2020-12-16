Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Crouch End Broadway crash leaves man in hospital

Michael Boniface

Published: 5:15 PM December 16, 2020    Updated: 6:01 PM December 16, 2020
The police cordon in Crouch End

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorbike and a car in Crouch End Broadway.  

The collision happened around 2.30pm this afternoon, with police and paramedics at the scene.

A deliver driver was knocked off their motorbike, with the Broadway then closed off from Lyon’s restaurant to the clock tower. 

The car involved did not stop at the scene and the victim’s injuries are not understood to be life threatening.  

No arrests have been made as police enquiries continue.  

North London News

