Crouch End Broadway crash leaves man in hospital

Published: 5:15 PM December 16, 2020 Updated: 6:01 PM December 16, 2020

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorbike and a car in Crouch End Broadway.

The collision happened around 2.30pm this afternoon, with police and paramedics at the scene.

A deliver driver was knocked off their motorbike, with the Broadway then closed off from Lyon’s restaurant to the clock tower.

The car involved did not stop at the scene and the victim’s injuries are not understood to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made as police enquiries continue.