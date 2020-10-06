Crouch End mums who survived breast cancer together set up bra-fitting business to support women

Kate Courtman, 37 and Sarah Mountford, 39, founded 'The Bra Sisters'. Picture: The Bra Sisters Archant

Two Crouch End mums who survived breast cancer while becoming friends have launched a bra-fitting service to support post-mastectomy women.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Crouch End pals set up their business to tackle the troubles breast cancer survivors face post-treatment. Picture: The Bra Sisters The Crouch End pals set up their business to tackle the troubles breast cancer survivors face post-treatment. Picture: The Bra Sisters

Kate Courtman, 37 and Sarah Mountford, 39, were both diagnosed with breast cancer within weeks of each other in 2018.

After being introduced by a mutual friend they realised they lived only roads apart - Kate in Linzee Road and Sarah in Boyton Close.

They became friends and supported each other through their treatments as Sarah underwent a single mastectomy and Kate a double mastectomy.

Following their surgeries they regularly discussed their troubles finding guidance for bras post-surgery, when women may be feeling vulnerable.

This inspired them to train to become fitters themselves and to set up The Bra Sisters, a specialist bra-fitting consultancy launched as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Ocotber 1-31).

Kate said: “I tried a department store service but the fitters were petrified by the prospect of a post-treatment breast cancer patient.

You may also want to watch:

“I left with one bra that even my grandmother would have been embarrassed to wear.”

The Crouch End pals are setting out to support women post-mastectomy and transform bra-fitting.

Sarah said: “Our aim is to find and fit fashion-forward, contemporary lingerie and swimwear for women of all ages so they feel confident about their bodies.

“We want our bra-fitting service to be an enjoyable experience for women so they go away feeling positive about their body and their future.

“That’s our mission – to get the message out there and empower women post-treatment and surgery.”

Kate and Sarah were treated at The London Clinic in Marylebone and are now finalising details on a partnership with the private hospital.

The friends aim to show that clients can have a comfortable and personalised experience as in a lingerie boutique for women who have not suffered from breast cancer.

Sarah said: “It’s about reclaiming the femininity that you’ve partly lost through having such serious surgery - making women feel like they’re women, not like a patient.”

For more information on The Bra Sisters click here.