Search

Advanced search

‘It’s about action’: Black Lives Matter activists in Crouch End hold exhibition spotlighting Black history outide of Hornsey Town Hall

PUBLISHED: 18:07 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:07 06 July 2020

Organisers, speakers and attendees on the green in front of Hornsey Town Hall raise a fist in support of Black Lives Matter in Crouch End. Picture: Polly Hancock

Organisers, speakers and attendees on the green in front of Hornsey Town Hall raise a fist in support of Black Lives Matter in Crouch End. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Black Lives Matter (BLM) activists held an exhibition outside Hornsey Town Hall on Wednesday to showcase a centuries-long timeline of Britain’s slave trade legacy, from abolition to Windrush.

Socially distanced speakers line up along the scaffolding at Crouch End's Windrush exhibition. Meghana Duggirala (right) is speaking. Picture: Polly HancockSocially distanced speakers line up along the scaffolding at Crouch End's Windrush exhibition. Meghana Duggirala (right) is speaking. Picture: Polly Hancock

After a series of Wednesday afternoon protests in light of the George Floyd killing in America, last week volunteers attached posters to the scaffolding by the green describing how Britain took 3.1 million Africans to its colonies and after the Abolition of Slavery Act 1833, introduced an apprenticeship that kept freed slaves bound to their former owners for another six years.

“We wanted to show that the Windrush scandal didn’t just happen out of nothing,” said Andrea Hodgson, a teacher and Crouch End BLM activist. “There’s this continuum from slavery, to colonialism, to attitudes post-colonialism.”

READ MORE: Councillor calls for Haringey’s own review into Covid-19 impact on BAME communities

When asked how significant the recent protests and debates around statues have been, Andrea said that “there’s no going back” and it is “absolutely essential” that we continue to reexamine our history. SHe added: “All history is a set of interpretations and the loudest voice wins.”

QR codes were also on the posters for people to scan and research further.

Activist Georgia Yexley speaks at Crouch End's Black Lives Matter Windrush exhibition on July 1. Picture: Polly HancockActivist Georgia Yexley speaks at Crouch End's Black Lives Matter Windrush exhibition on July 1. Picture: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch:

Andrea explained: “The idea is that they’ll do more research and educate themselves. We have leaflets as well with sources of where people can access help to get compensation for the Windrush scheme, because it’s not just about doom and gloom and how awful this was,

“It’s about action.”

Andrea added embedding the Black history into the curriculum was essential, but said it was also necessary to retrain teachers so they are able to teach black history more effectively.

“When I started teaching 20-30 years ago, the sum of black history was – if you were lucky – black history month, which was an add-on, and teaching slavery and abolition from a very white point of view.”

The Wednesday evening event also a saw attendees observe a one-minute silence to pay tribute to victims of racial injustice.

Further exhibitions will take place in Pond Square, Highgate on July 12 at 2pm, at 1pm on July 16 outside Planet Organic in Muswell Hill, and at 3pm on July 18 at Albert Road Recreation Ground’s pavilion.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal legend Little’s top five moments

Arsenal Women's Kim Little celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Continental Cup quarter final match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi missing for Arsenal

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi (left) argues with Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay after the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium

Boxing returns with behind-closed-doors BT Studios bill

Light middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

Arteta: Arsenal need five wins, some help to reach Champions League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

MP says police racial profiling allegations must be taken seriously after athletes’ Maida Vale stop and search incident

Bianca Williams, right, with teammate Asha Philip at the 2018 European Athletics Championships. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA