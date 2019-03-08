Back to the future; Dunn's Bakery opens temporary pop-up shop during refurbishment

A staff member with baked goods at Dunn's Bakery. Picture: David Winskill Archant

For one week only, Dunn's Bakery in Crouch End has been making the most of its heritage.

A sign for the pop-up shop that's opened next door to Dunn's Bakery in Crouch End. Picture: David Winskill A sign for the pop-up shop that's opened next door to Dunn's Bakery in Crouch End. Picture: David Winskill

While the bakery in the Broadway is getting its first facelift for a decade, the ever nimble shop has launched a pop-up outfit next to it.

Even better, it's using the old entrance, covered by the big blue doors, which was used by horse and cart for generations before deliveries were made by van or lorry.

"I've always thought we should do something more with it," said Lewis, who runs the bakery.

Dunn's pop-up bakery in Crouch End. Picture: David Winskill Dunn's pop-up bakery in Crouch End. Picture: David Winskill

The pop up shop is still selling its wares, which is made in the bakery in the old stables behind the shop front. Bread has been made on the site since 1850.

Lewis said that he is hoping to have the work finished on Friday, and customers should notice a different look inside the shop. It will revert the passage next to the shop back to being a quiet service lane.

"Otherwise we've not found anything from too far back, apart from some 1950s wallpaper," he said.