Back to the future; Dunn's Bakery opens temporary pop-up shop during refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 14 August 2019

A staff member with baked goods at Dunn's Bakery. Picture: David Winskill

A staff member with baked goods at Dunn's Bakery. Picture: David Winskill

Archant

For one week only, Dunn's Bakery in Crouch End has been making the most of its heritage.

A sign for the pop-up shop that's opened next door to Dunn's Bakery in Crouch End. Picture: David WinskillA sign for the pop-up shop that's opened next door to Dunn's Bakery in Crouch End. Picture: David Winskill

While the bakery in the Broadway is getting its first facelift for a decade, the ever nimble shop has launched a pop-up outfit next to it.

Even better, it's using the old entrance, covered by the big blue doors, which was used by horse and cart for generations before deliveries were made by van or lorry.

"I've always thought we should do something more with it," said Lewis, who runs the bakery.

Dunn's pop-up bakery in Crouch End. Picture: David WinskillDunn's pop-up bakery in Crouch End. Picture: David Winskill

The pop up shop is still selling its wares, which is made in the bakery in the old stables behind the shop front. Bread has been made on the site since 1850.

Lewis said that he is hoping to have the work finished on Friday, and customers should notice a different look inside the shop. It will revert the passage next to the shop back to being a quiet service lane.

"Otherwise we've not found anything from too far back, apart from some 1950s wallpaper," he said.

Spurs attacker Lamela hails 'unbelievable' Lo Celso

New Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso is paraded to fans prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent's Park Estate

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil's home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

'Don't force us to move' say Muswell Hill tenants as council's redevelopment plans loom

James Farmer, who is set to lose his home in Muswell Hill. Picture: Helin Tezcanli

